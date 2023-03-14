This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
MARTIAL ARTS
Arnett’s dojo racks up medals at Morris Mack tourney
Eleven members of sensei Austin Arnett’s Martial Arts America competition team based out of Lewiston combined for 27 medals in the Morris Mack Open tournament held Saturday in Yakima, Wash.
The team’s placers ranged from 15-year-old black belts Rhyli Stocks and McKinley Forth down to 3-year-old white belt Scarlett Arnett, daughter of the sensei. Medal results by individual are listed below.
Rhyli Stocks — 15-year-old girls black belt kata, third, weapons kobudo, third
McKinley Forth — 15-year-old girls brown belt kata, third, kumite, third
Will Musser — 12-year-old boys purple belt kumite, second; kobudo, fourth
Aaron Sauve — 12-year-old boys brown belt kata, first; team kata, second; kumite, fourth, kobudo, third
Gracyn Forth — 12-year-old girls brown belt kata, third; team kata, second; kumite, third
Lily Olsen — 11-year-old girls brown belt kata, third; team kata, second; kobudo, fourth
Kya Svancara — 8-year-old girls green belt kata, first; kumite, second; kobudo, first
Gemma Dondero — 8-year-old girls blue belt kata, fourth
Tristan Gillispie — 7-year-old boys blue belt kata, first; kumite, first
Conley Svancara — 6-year-old boys yellow belt kata, second; blocker sparring, first; flag sparring, first
Scarlet Arnett — 3-year-old girls white belt blocker sparring, third; flag sparring, fourth
Grand time for Warabay at Morris Mack
Jonathan Morrow and Rachel Gall of Clarkston’s Warabay Karate School made Grand Champion showings to lead 13 medalists for their team at the Morris Mack Open in Yakima.
Gall was named Junior Grand Champion in sparring, while Morrow took the honor among adults in kata and male sparring.
All of Warabay’s medal results are listed below.
Anton Arthur — 17-year-old black belt weapons, second; 14-15-year-old sparring, third
Rachel Gall — 17-year-old black belt weapons, first; kata, first; sparring, first; junior grand champion, sparring
Jade Wilke — 13-year-old black belt weapons, second; kata, second; sparring, first
Jayden Henderson — 13-year-old black belt weapons, first; kata, first; sparring, third
Makaela Everheart — 17-year-old intermediate weapons, third
Brady Stricker — 13-year-old beginner/novice weapons, third; kata, second; sparring, third
Sean Peregoy — 13-year-old beginner/novice weapons, second; kata, third; sparring, first
Rowan Squires — 13-year-old beginner/novice weapons, third; kata, second; sparring, first
Averie Hendren — 13-year-old beginner/novice weapons, first; 11-year-old novice kata, third; sparring, first
Preston Kite — 11-year-old novice sparring, third
Teagan Wilke — 17-year-old intermediate weapons, third; kata, first
Peter Remacle — 15-year-old beginner sparring, first
Jonathan Morrow — 18-34-year-old black belt weapons, first; kata, first; sparring, first; Grand Champion, adult kata; Grand Champion, adult male sparring
Team synchronized kata — Gall, Wilke, Henderson, first
