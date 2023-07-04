This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
DISC GOLF
DISC GOLF
Hampson, Hipp hold their own at Worlds
Kieran Hampson of Pullman placed 10th in the long drive, tied for 33rd in singles competition and finished 42nd in skills/putting at the Professional Disc Golf Association junior world championships held June 25-July 1 in Peoria, Ill.
Hampson, who finished high school at Pullman this spring and is an incoming freshman at Washington State, mustered a 561-foot long drive and shot 21-under par through 90 holes in singles.
Fellow 2023 PHS graduate Parker Hipp placed 68th in skills/putting and 69th in singles.
Both had secured invitations to Worlds based on points earned at PDGA events played in 2022.
DRAG RACING
Lewiston’s Bann bags big title
Incoming Lewiston High School junior Braxton Bann took first place in the O’Brien Company Shootout during the NHRA Western Conference finals at Bandimere Speedway in Denver, Colo., last weekend.
Bann was driving his self-styled “BannBoys Motorsports” junior dragster as he competed against fellow racers from across the midwest to the west coast of the United States.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Lewiston All-Stars go 2-1
Playing three games over the weekend, the Lewiston All-Stars 11U baseball team came out with two wins and one loss.
The All-Stars beat beat Hayden 11-5 on Friday, lost to Post Falls 1-0 on Saturday and beat Coeur d’Alene 8-5 on Sunday.
Lewiston piled up 19 hits across the three games.
Lewiston All-Stars 8, Coeur d’Alene All-Stars 5
Coeur d’Alene 020 012—5 5 3
Lewiston 000 44x—8 8 2
N. Nuxoll and D. Alldredge.
Lewiston hits — Alldredge 2 (2B), H. Krasselt (3B), W. Owens, O. Kronemann (2B), G. Broemeling, E. Waide, B. Martin.
———
Post Falls 1, Lewiston All-Stars 0
Post Falls 000 001—1 3 1
Lewiston 000 000—0 4 3
L. Eckhart, J. Morast (6) and O. Dagon; W. Owens, H. Krasselt (6) and D. Alldredge.
Post Falls hits — B. Colgloizier (2B), J. Keevy, Morast.
Lewiston hits — Alldredge, O. Kronemann, N. Nuxoll, R. Randall.
———
Lewiston All-Stars 11, Hayden 5
Hayden 111 110— 5 6 1
Lewiston 005 51x—11 7 2
G. Griefo, S. Thompson (4), O. Parson (5) and C. Bierg; G. Broemeling, N. Nuxoll (4), W. Owens (5) and D. Alldredge.
Hayden hits — Griefo 2 (2B), Bierg, C. Nickolatos, T. Inman-Melius (2B), E. Wright.
Lewiston hits — O. Kronemann 2, H. Krasselt (2B), M. Sullivan (2B), Owens, E. Waide, W. Warren.
