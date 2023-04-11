Team members (back row) Rachel Gall, Anton Arthur, Teagan Wilke, Sean Peregoy; (middle) Jayden Henderson and Jade Wilke; and (front) Rowan Squires pose for a photo. Not pictured is coach and competitor Jonathan Morrow.
The team kata trio of Rachel Gall, Jayden Henderson and Jade Wilke pose for a photo with tournament president sensei James Tawatao.
MARTIAL ARTSGold for Gall, double-digit medals for IE team
Eight members of the Inland Empire AAU Karate Team of the Lewis-Clark valley combined for 10 top-three event finishes in the Ozawa Cup International Karate Tournament at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas last weekend.
Rachel Gall managed an individual first-place showing in girls black belt sparring, and joined forces with Jade Wilke and Jayden Henderson to earn a team kata title for the IE squad as well.
All top-three showings for the Inland Empire team are listed below.
Anton Arthur — 15-to-17-year-old boys black belt sparring, third
Rachel Gall — 13-to-14-year-old girls advanced weapons, third; black belt sparring, first
Sean Peregoy — 8-to-14-year-old beginner/intermediate weapons, third; 10-to-12-year-old boys intermediate sparring, second
Rowan Squires — 8-to-9-year-old girls intermediate kata, third
Teagan Wilke — 15-to-17-year-old boys brown belt weapons, third
Jonathan Morrow — 18-to-34-year-old men’s black belt kata, second; sparring, second
14-and-under team kata — Rachel Gall, Jade Wilke, Jayden Henderson, first