This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
RACKET SPORTS
Lentil Festival tourney draws triple figures
A total of 116 players participated in the Lentil Festival’s Circles of Caring pickleball and tennis tournament held Saturday at the WSU outdoor tennis courts.
Pickleball brackets were split up into recreational and competitive divisions, while the tennis tournament included a special bracket called “Play With a Coug,” in which entrants who paid an additional entry fee were paired up to play doubles alongside members of the WSU women’s tennis team.
Tournament winners received cash prizes of $50, while runners-up received $25. The event was a fundraiser for Circles of Caring Adult Day Health Foundation out of Pullman.
Champions and finalists are listed below.
PICKLEBALL
Recreational
Men’s doubles — 1. Mike Hernandez/Kaleo Duvauchelle; 2. Steve Dondero/Randy Culdice.
Women’s doubles — 1. Melissa Luna/Elizabeth Miller; 2. Cadence Gable/Grace Ruble.
Mixed doubles — 1. Sidney Nelson/Mike Hernandez; 2. Jeff Gromlich/Kayo Niimi.
Competitive
Men’s doubles — 1. Josh Nellesen/Carney Lucas; 2. Eric Carrizales/Ethan Le.
Women’s doubles — 1. Katie Neff/Alison Brugemann; 2. Elodie Wendling/Krista Cole.
Mixed doubles — 1. Ethan Le/Elodie Wendling; 2. Carney Lucas/Alison Brugemann.
TENNIS
Men’s singles — 1. Cody Wendt; 2. Sebastian Sanders.
Men’s doubles — 1. Cody Wendt/Tyler Wendt; 2. Rob Cassleman/Trevor Bond.
Women’s singles — 1. Amy Fugh; 2. Liv Craine.
Women’s doubles –—1. Fan McSweeney/Amy Rogers; 2. Marcia Gossard/Marie Mayes.
Mixed doubles — 1. Vijay Lin/Leila Brown; 2. Diana Gutierrez/Oscar de Haro.
Play With a Coug — 1. Rob Heesen/Yura Nakagawa.
