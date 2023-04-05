This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays and occasionally Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
ARCHERY
Clarkston cleans up in Washington archery
The Clarkston youth archery community continued its dominance in the sport last month, producing titles and prizes at the individual and team levels in the state tournament, the state 3D challenge, and the newly established Diamond ACE Award.
Shooting 286 out of a possible 300, Michael Hendrickson of Clarkston High won a state title and a $1,500 scholarship in the Washington state NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) championships.
Leighton Larson of Heights Elementary won a championship for his own age division, and Parkway Elementary, Lincoln Middle School and Clarkston High School all took team titles as well. Meanwhile, in the Washington 3D Challenge, Gillis Simpson and Victoria Hendrickson of Clarkston won first-place honors and $1,000 scholarships and Lincoln Middle School and Clarkston High school each took team titles.
Maddie Walkup of Clarkston, another standout archer who is graduating at the top of her class and is active in several other sports and extracurricular activities, received the first annual Diamond ACE Award. Established in memory and honor of Maggie Ogden, a Bantam graduate who died in a car accident last fall, the award recognizes an individual who displays achievement in the trifecta of athletics, community service and education.
State tournament results
TEAM
Elementary — 1. Parkway; 3. Heights; 5. Grantham.
Middle school — 1. Lincoln; 4. Parkway.
High school — 1. Clarkston.
INDIVIDUAL
Elementary boys — 1. Leighton Larson, Heights, 265; 3. Denley Alfred, Heights, 259; 4. Ethan Kampf, Parkway, 251; 5. Rayland Zeliff, Parkway, 248.
Elementary girls — 5. Anna Maxwell, Parkway, 243.
Middle school boys — 3. Ben Greer, LMS, 277; 4. Garren Simpson, LMS, 275; 5. Ayden Spring, LMS, 271.
Middle school girls — 3. Alainah Thompson, LMS, 267; 4. Ada Farally, LMS, 258.
High school boys — 1. Michael Hendrickson, CHS, 286; 2. Jacen Farally, CHS, 283; 4. Ean Ulrich, CHS, 278.
High school girls — Jordan Cassetto, CHS, 279; 3. Sophya Rice, CHS, 278; 5. Jillian Ledgerwood, score 276.
GYMNASTICS
Palouse Empire takes team state title
Palouse Empire Gymnastics of Moscow returned from the state championships in Hailey, Idaho, with 11 individual event champions and a team title in the Xcel Diamond division.
The Diamond team was led by Grace Morris, who had PEG’s highest all-around score of 37.325.
In the Platinum Division, Natasha Gartstein won balance beam with a 9.475, and Ella Julye won uneven bars with a score of 9.5.
Overall, the Platinum team finished fifth. Gartstein and Julye will advance to the regional championships along with teammates Anna Eggleston, Gemma Sorenson, Adrian Lavine and Claire Johnson-Leung.
PEG had six athletes on its Gold Division team, which placed fifth out of 17. Four of those individuals will move on to Regionals — Harper Mellor, who won her age group with a personal best all-around total of 37.40, plus with Whitney Gravel, Eva Bishop and Awa Mbodji, who took vault titles in their age groups.
Cadence Carlson won a vault title for the Silver team.
Two state titles, seven regional berths for 360 club
Quinnley Packwood and Wheatley Draper of Clarkston’s 360 Gymnastics club won state titles for their respective divisions and the club produced seven regional qualifiers at the Xcel state championships held this past weekend in Pasco, Wash.
The 33 total athletes representing 360 Gymnastics were among 1,700 who competed in the event.
Payton Hvass, Sophie Alfred, Eva Pritchett, Adison Daniel, Harper Blewett, Morgan Kessinger and Amara Winterbottom qualified to represent the club at Regionals later this month in Everett, Wash.
