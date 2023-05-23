Inland Empire AAU team members, back row from left, Percy Henderson, Sean Peregoy, Makaela Everheart, Anton bArthur, Peter Remacle, Rachel Gall, Jade Wilke and Brady Stricker, along with, front row from left, Max Harris, Jayden Henderson, Rowan Squires, Averie Hendren, Preston Kite and CC Subis, pose together during the Franco Cup in Richland, Wash.
Martial Arts America team members, top row from left, Will Musser, Conley Svancara, Kya Svancara, Aaron Sauve and Lily Olsen, along with, bottom row from left, Rhyli Stocks, Sydni Stocks and Caleb Olsen, pose together during the Franco Cup in Richland, Wash.
Grand Champion winners Jonathan Morrow, left, and Jayden Henderson from the Inland Empire AAU team pose together.
Contributed photo
Inland Empire AAU team members, back row from left, Percy Henderson, Sean Peregoy, Makaela Everheart, Anton bArthur, Peter Remacle, Rachel Gall, Jade Wilke and Brady Stricker, along with, front row from left, Max Harris, Jayden Henderson, Rowan Squires, Averie Hendren, Preston Kite and CC Subis, pose together during the Franco Cup in Richland, Wash.
Contributed photo
Martial Arts America team members, top row from left, Will Musser, Conley Svancara, Kya Svancara, Aaron Sauve and Lily Olsen, along with, bottom row from left, Rhyli Stocks, Sydni Stocks and Caleb Olsen, pose together during the Franco Cup in Richland, Wash.
This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
MARTIAL ARTSMorrow, Henderson lead Inland Empire AAU team
Jonathan Morrow was named Grand Champion in men’s sparring and kata, Jayden Henderson took Junior Grand Champion honors in girls sparring, and 15 members of the Inland Empire AAU Karate team combined for 38 medals at the Franco Cup tournament held in Richland, Wash., on Saturday.
All of the team’s top-three medal finishers are listed below.
Jayden Henderson — 7-to-13-year-old girls black belt kata, third; sparring, third.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.