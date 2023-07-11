This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
MARTIAL ARTSLocal dojos make mark at Nationals
Senseis Sydni Stocks of Arnett’s Martial Arts America and Jonathan Morrow of the Inland Empire AAU karate team — both based out of the Lewis-Clark Valley — managed second-place showings at the adult black belt level at the AAU karate national championships held last week in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., while youth for both groups won events for their respective divisions.
Area medalists are listed below.
MARTIAL ARTS AMERICA
Sydni Stocks — 18-to-34-year-old women’s black belt sparring, second place.
Rhyli Stocks — 15-year-old girls black belt team sparring, first; ippon sparring, third; sanbon sparring, third.
Kya Svancara — 9-year-old girls green belt weapons, second; sparring, second; team sparring, third.
INLAND EMPIRE AAU
Anton Arthur — 15-year-old boys black belt short weapons, first; sparring, second; long weapons, third.
Rachel Gall — 14-year-old girls black belt sparring, first; ippon sparring, first; short weapons, third; long weapons, third; kata, third.
Jade Wilke — 14-year-old girls black belt sparring, second.
Makaela Everheart — 14-year-old girls intermediate sparring, second
Sean Peregoy — 13-year-old boys novice weapons, second; kata, second; sparring, second
Rowan Squires — 9-year-old girls novice weapons, first; kata, second; sparring, third
Jonathan Morrow — 18-to-34-year-old men’s black belt kata, second; long weapons, third
Rachel Gall, Jade Wilke, Jayden Hendersson — 13-to-14-year-old girls team rotational sparring, first
BASEBALLAll-Stars break even
The Lewiston All-Stars 11U went 3-3 in a pool play event at Croffoot Park in Hayden, Idaho, and Canfield Park in Coeur d’Alene last weekend.
The team advances to the district championships this weekend at Hayden.
