This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
MARTIAL ARTS
This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
MARTIAL ARTS
Inland Empire trio hold their own at Nationals
Anton Arthur and Rachel Gall of the Inland Empire AAU karate team made second-place event finishes for their divisions while competing at the WUKF world championships in Dundee, Scotland, on July 13-16 as part of the AAU-USA national karate team.
Arthur made runner-up showings in both long and short weapons events, while Gall was second in long weapons. Jade Wilke of the IE team also competed, and placed as high as fourth in goju-ryu kata. All three are black belts who train at the World of Martial Arts dojo in Clarkston.
BASEBALL
Lewiston All-Stars second at Districts
The Lewiston All-Stars 11U baseball team made a winning start, but ultimately fell to Post Falls in a best-of-three district title series held in Hayden, Idaho, last Friday through Saturday.
Harper Krasselt closed out the Game 1 victory at the mound while making two hits with a double to help Lewiston edge out a 5-4 victory on Friday. Post Falls bounced back to no-hit the All-Stars and win by mercy rule 13-1 in Game 2 on Saturday, then followed up with a 5-1 showing to clinch the series. Krasselt added another two hits in Game 3, leading Lewiston with a total of four for the series.
GAME 1
Post Falls 020 020—4 5 2
Lewiston 103 001—5 6 1
L. Eckhart, J. Morant (5) and O. Dagon; W. Owens, N. Nuxoll (5), H. Krasselt (6) and D. Alldredge.
Post Falls hits — B. Colgoizier (3B), J. Fountain (2B), L. Rettman (2B), T. Torfin (2B), Dagon.
Lewiston hits — Krasselt 2 (2B), G. Broemeling, Owens, R. Randall.
GAME 2
Post Falls 202 9—13 11 0
Lewiston 010 0— 1 0 4
C. Perkins and O. Dagon; G. Broemeling, O. Kronemann (4) and D. Alldredge.
Post Falls hits — L. Rettman 3, Perkins 2, T. Torfin (2B), L. Eckhart, B. Colgoizier, J. Fountain, Dagon, J. Morast.
GAME 3
Post Falls 110 012—5 9 1
Lewiston 000 001—1 4 4
J. Morast and O. Dagon; N. Nuxoll, H. Krasselt (6) and D. Alldredge.
Post Falls hits — B. Colgloizier 2, C. Perkins (2B), L. Rettman (2B), L. Foxx, J. Fountain, O. Dagon, T. Torfin, Morast.
Lewiston hits — Krasselt 2, Alldredge, Nuxoll.
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.