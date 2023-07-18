Community Sports Report

From left-to-right, Jade Wilke, Anton Arthur, Rachel Gall of the Inland Empire AAU karate team are shown recently. Arther and Gall made second-place event finishes for their divisions while competing at the WUKF world championships in Dundee, Scotland, on July 13-16 as part of the AAU-USA national karate team.

This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.

MARTIAL ARTS

