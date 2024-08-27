This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.

MARTIAL ARTSIE team fields grand champ

Anton Arthur of the Lewiston/Clarkston-based Inland Empire AAU Karate Team was crowned junior grand champion in kata and sparring at the Treasure Valley Karate Invitational held Saturday in Boise.

A half-dozen of his teammates also medaled in at least one event, with the whole group combining for seven gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

All top-three finishes by members of the Inland Empire team are listed below.

Anton Arthur — 15-to-17-year-old boys black belt sparring, first; kata, first; 11-to-17-year-old weapons, first; junior grand champion, kata; junior grand champion, kumite.

Makaela Everheart — 15-to-17-year-old girls black belt kata, second; sparring, third.

Luke Heavrin — 13-to-14-year-old boys novice sparring, first.

CC Subis — 11-to-12-year-old girls novice sparring, first; 11-to-17-year-old mixed novice weapons, third.

Max Harris — 11-to-12-year-old boys novice kata, third; sparring, third.