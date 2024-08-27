This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
MARTIAL ARTSIE team fields grand champ
Anton Arthur of the Lewiston/Clarkston-based Inland Empire AAU Karate Team was crowned junior grand champion in kata and sparring at the Treasure Valley Karate Invitational held Saturday in Boise.
A half-dozen of his teammates also medaled in at least one event, with the whole group combining for seven gold, four silver and four bronze medals.
All top-three finishes by members of the Inland Empire team are listed below.
Anton Arthur — 15-to-17-year-old boys black belt sparring, first; kata, first; 11-to-17-year-old weapons, first; junior grand champion, kata; junior grand champion, kumite.
Makaela Everheart — 15-to-17-year-old girls black belt kata, second; sparring, third.
Luke Heavrin — 13-to-14-year-old boys novice sparring, first.
CC Subis — 11-to-12-year-old girls novice sparring, first; 11-to-17-year-old mixed novice weapons, third.
Max Harris — 11-to-12-year-old boys novice kata, third; sparring, third.
Maverick Campbell — 9-to-10-year-old mixed beginner kata, first; 10-and-under mixed novice weapons, first; 9-to-10-year-old boys novice sparring, second.
Zeus Fenwick — 11-to-12-year-old boys beginner kata, second; sparring, second.
CROSS COUNTRYYouths run Beachview Park mile
Eli Kanooth posted the only sub-seven-minute time of the day to take first place among boys while Lincoln Estrada edged out Stella Alert by one second in the girls race of an elementary school meet held at Beachview Park in Clarkston on Oct. 2.
The course was one mile in length and was run by students in the third through fifth grades from elementary schools in Clarkston and Asotin, with the Lincoln Middle School cross country team on hand to pace younger runners and distribute awards.
Top finishers by event are listed below.
GIRLS
Top 10 — 1. Lincoln Estrada, 7:58; 2. Stella Alert, 7:59; 3. Gracie Calkins, 8:05; 4. Diamond Hasenorhrl, 8:18; 5. Pailynn Witters, 8:38; 6. Piper Potter, 8:39; 7. Halle Huff, 8:42; 8. Cameron Huffman, 8:44; 9. Addie Alban, 8:46; 10. Macy Johnson, 9:19.
BOYS
Top 10 — 1. Eli Kanooth, 6:56; 2. Lincoln Hocum, 7:02; 3. Slade Sheldon, 7:12; 4. Wyatt Gelineau, 7:24; 5. Connor Roberts 7:30; 6. MJ Fraser, 7:30; 7. Tristan Gillespie, 7:45; 9. Daivin Schoonover 7:47; 10. Cason Cabrera, 7:50.