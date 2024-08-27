This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.

MARTIAL ARTS

Campbell strikes gold

Maverick Campbell topped his field in boys beginner sparring to highlight the day for the Inland Empire AAU karate team as several of its members competed in the West Coast Open in Lakewood, Wash., on Sunday.