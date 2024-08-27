Sections
SportsOctober 16, 2024

COMMUNITY SPORTS REPORT

Campbell strikes gold

Inland Empire AAU karate team members are shown Sunday at the West Coast Open in Lakewood, Wash. They are, in the back row, left to right: Anton Arthur and coach Jonathan Morrow; front row, left to right: Maverick Campbell, CC Subis and Luke Heavrin.
Inland Empire AAU karate team members are shown Sunday at the West Coast Open in Lakewood, Wash. They are, in the back row, left to right: Anton Arthur and coach Jonathan Morrow; front row, left to right: Maverick Campbell, CC Subis and Luke Heavrin. Courtesy photo

This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.

MARTIAL ARTS

Campbell strikes gold

Maverick Campbell topped his field in boys beginner sparring to highlight the day for the Inland Empire AAU karate team as several of its members competed in the West Coast Open in Lakewood, Wash., on Sunday.

Top-three finishes for IE pupils are listed below.

Anton Arthur — 16-to-17-year-old boys advanced kata, second; sparring, third; 14-to-17-year-old boys advanced weapons, third.

Luke Heavrin — 12-to-13-year-old boys beginner kata, second; 10-to-13-year-old mixed beginner weapons, second.

CC Subis — 10-to-13-year-old girls beginner sparring, second; 10-to-13-year-old mixed beginner weapons, third.

Maverick Campbell — 10-to-13-year-old boys beginner sparring, first.

