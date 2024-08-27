This is the Tribune’s Community Sports Report, which appears on Wednesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Monday.
MARTIAL ARTS
Campbell strikes gold
Maverick Campbell topped his field in boys beginner sparring to highlight the day for the Inland Empire AAU karate team as several of its members competed in the West Coast Open in Lakewood, Wash., on Sunday.
Top-three finishes for IE pupils are listed below.
Anton Arthur — 16-to-17-year-old boys advanced kata, second; sparring, third; 14-to-17-year-old boys advanced weapons, third.
Luke Heavrin — 12-to-13-year-old boys beginner kata, second; 10-to-13-year-old mixed beginner weapons, second.
CC Subis — 10-to-13-year-old girls beginner sparring, second; 10-to-13-year-old mixed beginner weapons, third.
Maverick Campbell — 10-to-13-year-old boys beginner sparring, first.