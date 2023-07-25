This is the Tribune's Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALLLewiston 10U team wins State
The Lewiston 10U All-Star team nosed ahead in the fifth inning en route to topping North Boise 6-5 to clinch a state title on Saturday in Boise, sweeping a best-of-three championship series.
Lewiston’s Sennett Pierce Jr. pitched the first three innings with four strikeouts before Dylan Macke took over and closed out the championship from the mound. Pierce batted 2-for-3 with one RBI, while Jack Bender had his own 2-for-3 showing with a double and two RBI.
The All-Stars finished the season with a perfect 10-0 record.
North Boise 002 300—5 5 2
Lewiston 002 22x—6 8 3
Lewiston hits — J. Bender 2 (2B), S. Pierce 2, H. Kress, B. Draper, B. Shine, M. Ongstad.
DISC GOLFHampson 25-under in title showing
Kieran Hampson of Pullman won the amateur division of the British Columbia Open, a Professional Disc Golf Association A-Tier event which was held in Langley, British Columbia last weekend.
Hampson, a recent graduate of Pullman High and incoming freshman at WSU who is a member of the Palouse Disc Golf Club, finished with a score of 25-below par after 54 holes of play, winning by 13 throws and beating over 90 competitors.
TRAPSHOOTPestarino leads locals in zone shoot
Joseph Pestarino was the overall high-scorer from Colton Gun Club with 751 points out of a possible 800 in the Amateur Trapshooting Association Western Zone shoot held July 14-16.
Event 1 singles
A — Kent Sakamoto 100
B — Roger Clouse 98
C — Jim Dahmen 95
D — Louis Huang 93
Lady — Erin Bauer 96
Junior — Joseph Pestarino 97
Veteran — Greg Mayer 99
Senior vet — Rodney Hubner 98
Event 2 handicap
Winner — Terry Lee 97
Runner-up — Joseph Pestarino 96
Event 3 doubles
A — Kent Sakamoto 96
B — Larry Bunch 84
C — Gordy Grenier 91 (won flip over Roger Clouse)
D — Colton Thompson 78
Lady — Erin Bauer 82
Junior — Joseph Pestarino 93
Veteran — John Helpman 92
Senior vet — Rod Hubner 89
Event 4 200 singles
Champion — Kent Sakamoto 197
Runner-up — Faron Craig 196
AA — Zarn Clausen 195
A — John Cushman 194
B — Larry Bunch 192
C — Jerry Hibbard 189
D — Reece Sanderson 192
Lady — Holly Jo Ledgerwood 193
Junior — Joseph Pestarino 193
Veteran — Greg Mayer 194
Senior vet — Brian Windsor 196
Event 5 handicap (non-zone)
Winner — Gorgy Grenier 93
Runner-up — Zack Kimball 93
Event 6 doubles
Champion — Joseph Pestarino 97
Runner-up — Kent Sakamoto 97
AA — Wayne McCulley 95
A — Dan Thompson 92
B — Brian Windsor 92
C — Gordy Grenier 88
Lady — Erin Bauer 78
Junior — Colton Thompson 80
Veteran — John Helpman 90
Senior vet — Walter Storey 93
Event 7 championship handicap
Winner — Roger Clouse 98
Runner-up — Greg Mayer 95
Short yard winner — Terry Lee 94
Short yard runner-up — James Smith 87
Mid-yard winner — Larry Bunch 92
Mid-yard runner-up — Joesph Pestarino 91
Long yard winner — Zackery Kimball 94
Long yard runner-up — Walter Storey 93
High all-around — Kent Sakamoto 385
High overall — Joseph Pestarino 751
MARTIAL ARTSStocks sisters score at Worlds
Sydni and Rhyli Stocks of Austin Arnett’s Martial Arts America dojo in Lewiston each medaled in weapons competition for their respective divisions at the WUKF World’s Karate Championships held last week in Dundee, Scotland.
The sisters were competing for Team USA.
Sydni Stocks — 18-to-20-year-old female black belt weapons, second place
Rhyli Stocks — 14-to-15-year-old female black belt weapons, third
HORSESHOE PITCHJackson defends home turf
With a tournament record of 4-0, Allison Jackson of Moscow won the championship at the Hog Heaven Challenge horseshoe pitching tournament held on Saturday at Moscow’s East City Park.
Three entrants competed in the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association-sanctioned event. Placing second with a record of 2-2 was Ross Todorovich of Pullman, while Lewiston pitcher Henry Lopez came in third with a record of 0-4.
