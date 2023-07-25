Lewiston Little League 10U State Championship

The Lewiston 10U little league team is pictured after winning the Idaho state championship Saturday in Boise.

 Courtesy Sennett Pierce Sr.

This is the Tribune's Community Sports Report, which appears on Tuesdays. To submit youth and recreation results and photos for inclusion, send them to communitysports@lmtribune.com. The deadline is 7 p.m. Sunday.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALLLewiston 10U team wins State

Tags

Recommended for you