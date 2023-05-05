Cougars baseball hoping for redemption against Huskies

Washington State’s Jonah Advincula celebrates after driving in a run with a double during the fifth inning of a nonconference baseball game Friday against Santa Clara at Bailey-Brayton Field in Pullman.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

Last year’s Apple Cup series against Washington ended on a sour note for the Washington State baseball team, with the Cougars falling 14-3 in the final game to conclude a three-game sweep by the Huskies.

This time around, WSU is on its home turf and hoping for a little redemption.

Tags

Recommended for you