AREA ROUNDUP: Cougars bounce back with win over Northern Colorado

AREA ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — The Washington State men’s basketball team responded to its first loss of the season by bouncing back to beat Northern Colorado 83-69 on Monday night at Beasley Coliseum.

The Cougars (4-1) improved to 4-0 at home this season after falling to Iowa 76-66 in their first road game Friday.

Against UNC, senior guard Cedric Coward led the way with a career-high 30 points on an efficient 12-of-18 shooting from the field.

Dane Erikstrup had 14 points, LeJuan Watts added 11 points with eight rebounds and Isaiah Watts had 12 points with four 3-pointers off the bench.

Washington State dominated on both sides of the floor, holding the Bears to just 37% shooting from the field and 27% from beyond the arc, while shooting 56% from the field and 32% from 3-point range themselves.

The Bears hung around until midway through the second half.

With the game tied at 55, a LeJuan Watts layup started an 8-0 run for the Cougs. A Coward layup put WSU up by double digits, 70-60, with about seven minutes to go and the Cougs controlled the game the rest of the way.

Langston Reynolds led the Bears with 16 points.

“I thought it was a good college basketball game,” WSU coach David Riley said. “Northern Colorado has been playing great this year, and I thought our defense stepped up today and gave them some problems. It’s fun to get back home and back on a winning streak.”

N. COLORADO (3-2)

Hawthorne 3-13 3-4 10, Wisne 2-7 4-4 8, Bloch 2-7 0-0 6, Reynolds 7-11 1-2 16, Rillie 4-11 1-2 10, McCreary 2-5 2-5 7, Denker 3-8 0-0 8, Shields 2-5 0-0 4, Colceag 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-68 11-17 69.

WASHINGTON ST. (4-1)