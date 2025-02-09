COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Cougars claw to single-point men’s basketball victory

COLLEGE ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — Washington State senior Ethan Price dove in front of Pepperdine’s last-chance shot and batted it out of bounds as time expired to secure the Cougars’ 87-86 win over Pepperdine on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum in West Coast Conference men’s basketball action.

It was a much-needed victory for the Cougars (16-10, 6-7), who broke a five-game losing streak. The game featured nine lead changes, but just two in the second half. WSU trailed by 12 points with 6:17 left and by seven with 90 seconds remaining before staging a 7-0 run over the next 1:02 to tie it up at 85-85.

Nate Calmese led WSU scorers once again with 16 points as one of five Cougs in double figures and three with at least 15 points.

Isaiah Watts (15 points) sank a crucial 3-pointer with 28 seconds left to tie and LeJuan Watts (14 points) made the go-ahead layup with 11 seconds remaining. Dane Erikstrup posted 15 points, and Price added 12.

Pepperdine’s Stefan Todorovic dropped 30 points on the Cougs and the Waves had four score 15 or more points.

“I’m just really happy we walked away with a win,” WSU coach David Riley said in his postgame news conference. “Our guys did a really good job those last six to seven minutes coming together and playing tough. That togetherness is what we need for the rest of the season.”

PEPPERDINE (9-15, 3-8)

Coulibaly 6-6 3-6 15, Dozic 0-3 0-0 0, Todorovic 8-21 10-12 30, Odum 6-13 2-2 18, Butka 9-14 1-2 19, Bethea 1-4 1-2 4, Olvera 0-1 0-0 0, Saunders 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-62 17-24 86.

WASHINGTON ST. (16-10, 6-7)

Erikstrup 6-14 0-0 15, Price 3-9 5-5 12, L.Watts 5-9 3-4 14, Calmese 8-13 0-0 16, I.Watts 5-10 1-1 15, Thrastarson 3-5 0-0 6, Okafor 2-4 0-0 4, Vavers 2-4 0-0 5, Gerrits 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-68 9-10 87.

Halftime — Pepperdine 45-42. 3-Point Goals — Pepperdine 9-20 (Odum 4-5, Todorovic 4-9, Bethea 1-3, Butka 0-1, Dozic 0-2), Washington St. 10-26 (I.Watts 4-6, Erikstrup 3-9, L.Watts 1-1, Vavers 1-3, Price 1-4, Thrastarson 0-1, Calmese 0-2). Rebounds — Pepperdine 28 (Coulibaly 8), Washington St. 33 (Erikstrup 8). Assists — Pepperdine 19 (Odum 11), Washington St. 14 (L.Watts 6). Total Fouls — Pepperdine 11, Washington St. 19. A — 3,957 (11,671).

Idaho 78, Sacramento State 76

MOSCOW — The Vandals rallied to a Big Sky Conference win in a physical contest against visiting Sac State at ICCU Arena.

Idaho (11-14, 6-6) trailed 47-39 at halftime, but soon pulled neck-and-neck with the Hornets (6-18, 2-9) in a game that would feature 11 total lead changes.

The Vandals’ Jack Payne led all scorers with 21 points. Tyler Mrus was on a tear from range for UI, totaling 17 points with the help of five made 3s. Tyler Linhardt put up 16 points, and Kolton Mitchell finished with 10 points off a solid 4-of-10 (40%) showing from the field.

“What motivates us every day when I step into the office is: ‘Idaho deserves a championship program,’” Idaho coach Alex Pribble said in his postgame ESPN+ interview. “This is a good step forward, but we’ve got to take another big step forward these last six or seven games.”

SACRAMENTO ST. (6-18)

Holt 1-4 2-3 4, Brewer 5-7 0-0 13, Neal 2-7 1-2 6, Nunn 2-3 2-2 6, Vaughns 7-12 2-5 19, Dioramma 9-9 1-1 19, Ricketts 1-4 0-1 2, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Skytta 3-6 1-2 7. Totals 30-54 9-16 76.

IDAHO (11-14)

Mims 1-2 0-0 2, Mrus 5-15 2-4 17, Gonzalez 2-6 2-2 8, Mitchell 4-10 2-2 10, Payne 3-7 14-15 21, Linhardt 3-11 10-14 16, Hardy 1-3 1-2 3, Brickner 0-0 1-2 1, Yearout 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 32-41 78.

Halftime — Sacramento St. 47-39. 3-Point Goals — Sacramento St. 7-21 (Brewer 3-5, Vaughns 3-5, Neal 1-5, Holt 0-1, Nunn 0-1, Skytta 0-1, Ricketts 0-3), Idaho 8-30 (Mrus 5-12, Gonzalez 2-5, Payne 1-3, Linhardt 0-5, Mitchell 0-5). Fouled Out — Skytta. Rebounds_Sacramento St. 32 (Brewer 7), Idaho 24 (Payne, Linhardt 6). Assists — Sacramento St. 10 (Nunn 3), Idaho 9 (Mitchell 5). Total Fouls — Sacramento St. 28, Idaho 16. A — 1,972 (4,200).

Lewis-Clark State 78, Eastern Oregon 73

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Alton Hamilton registered his ninth statistical double-double of the season to lead Lewis-Clark State past Eastern Oregon in a Cascade Conference battle.

Hamilton led the team in points (19), rebounds (13) and assists (5) on a day the Warriors (18-6, 13-5) fielded four double-digit scorers. Gorden Boykins was 5-for-9 with 13 points and Dylan Skaife hit four 3-pointers for his career-best 12 points. MaCarhy Morris finished the night with 10 points plus seven boards, while Colfax alum John Lustig scored nine and grabbed eight rebounds.

“A true team win for our guys,” LC State coach Austin Johnson said. “We gutted it out and had to find different ways to be successful throughout the game. Our bench was huge tonight, not only scoring but playing physical and making key plays on both sides of the ball.”

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (18-6, 13-5)

Hamilton 7-12 5-7 19, Skaife 4-10 0-0 12, Morris 3-7 3-4 10, Lustig 4-7 1-2 9, King 1-6 0-0 2, Boykins 5-9 3-4 13, Salguero 3-3 2-2 8, Carpenter 1-1 0-0 3, Smith 0-1 2-2 2, Nordland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-57 16-21 78.

EASTERN OREGON (15-9, 10-8)

Doman 6-12 2-2 15, Afework 4-10 2-4 13, Newson 4-4 4-5 12, Hawkes 4-14 0-0 9, Hansen 3-6 0-0 7, Bodily 3-6 0-0 8, Rogers 2-5 0-0 5, Abrams 1-2 0-0 2, Muhamma 1-5 0-0 2, Logan Orchard 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 8-11 73.

Halftime — LCSC 39, EOU 32. 3-point goals — LCSC 6-18 (Skaife 4-10, Morris 1-1, Carpenter 1-1, King 0-4, Hamilton 0-1, Nordland 0-1), EOU 9-23 (Afework 3-5, Bodily 2-3, Hawkes 1-6, Doman 1-3, Hansen 1-3, Rogers 1-1, Orchard 0-2). Rebounds — LCSC 37 (Hamilton 13), EOU 34 (Doman 11). Assists — LCSC 14 (Hamilton 5), EOU 15 (Doman 7). Total fouls — LCSC 14, EOU 14. Fouled out — Skaife.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Lewis-Clark State 68, Eastern Oregon 59

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Lewis-Clark State senior Ellie Sander notched her 500th career rebound during a Cascade Conference victory for the Warriors against host Eastern Oregon.

This puts Sander into the rare 1,000-point, 500-rebound club. She also led the team for the night with 17 points in an efficient performance which saw her shoot 6-for-8 from the field and 5-for-7 from the foul line while making five steals and three total boards. Darrian Herring added 14 points, seven rebounds and six blocks, Tatum Brager scored 13 and Mataya Green had 10 points plus eight boards for LC State (20-4, 14-4).

EUO (15-8, 11-6) went a perfect 8-for-8 in free throw attempts and was competitive in every quarter except the second, which saw the Warriors create critical scoreboard separation.

LEWIS-CLARK STATE (20-4, 14-4)

Sander 6-8 5-7 17, Herring 6-13 2-7 14, Green 5-8 0-0 10, Hymas 2-9 2-2 6, Byrd 0-0 0-0 0, Brager 5-7 1-1 13, Wilson 1-2 2-4 4, Beardin 1-2 0-0 2, Karlberg 0-0 2-2 2, Barger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 14-23 68.

EASTERN OREGON (15-8, 11-6)

Holecek 6-12 2-2 18, Smith 5-11 4-4 18, Siegner 6-18 0-0 14, Waiwaiole 1-3 0-0 2, Fehringer 1-3 0-0 2, Alvarado 1-4 0-0 3, johnson 0-1 2-2 2, Hagemeier 0-1 0-0 0, Kast 0-0 0-0 0, Blauman 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 8-8 59.

Lewis-Clark State 18 19 15 16—68

Eastern Oregon 15 8 19 17—59

3-point goals — LCSC 2-5 (Brager 2-3, Hymas 0-1, Beardin 0-1), EOU 11-32 (Holecek 4-8, Smith 4-10, Siegner 2-8, Alvarado 1-4, Waiwaiole 0-1, Hagemeier 0-1). Rebounds — LCSC 29 (Green 8), EOU 33 (Siegner 9). Assists — LCSC 10 (Hymas 6), EOU 16 (Holecek, Siegner 5). Total fouls — LCSC 13, EOU 19.

Gonzaga 73, Washington State 69 (OT)

SPOKANE — When it mattered most, Gonzaga’s star player Yvonne Ejim made a play.

The fifth-year forward grabbed a loose ball that Eleonora Villa dropped right under her nose, ran a breakneck sprint down the court, got fouled and drained both free throws to put Gonzaga up by four.

Washington State (15-11, 10-5) failed to make anything happen in the closing 23 seconds and Gonzaga (17-8, 12-2) claimed the overtime victory

In the first half, neither coach was likely pleased with their team’s offensive performance.