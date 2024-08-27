AREA ROUNDUP
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — The Washington State Cougars trailed at each quarter break versus Virginia, took a 9-point lead in the fourth quarter and dialed-up a series of defensive stops to cling onto the 75-74 win on Friday in the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout.
Wazzu (4-3) failed to score in the game’s final three minutes, but held the Cavaliers (6-2) scoreless for the final 2:18 to claim the one-point win.
Sophomore Eleonora Villa paced the Cougars with 17 points, three rebounds and five assists, Tara Wallack and Dayana Mendes each finished with 13 points and Alex Covill matched her career-high with 12 points.
Wazzu got outrebounded 44-38, but won the shooting margin 43-41%, including a 60%, 23-point third quarter.
Eleonora Villa made three 3-point shots and Charlotte Abraham, Jenna Villa and Wallack each made two.
The Cougars conclude the Discover Puerto Rico Shootout with a noon, Pacific time meeting with Drake.
WASHINGTON ST. (4-3)
Covill 6-8 0-1 12, Tuhina 1-5 0-0 3, Eleonora Villa 6-9 2-2 17, Jenna Villa 2-6 0-0 6, Wallack 2-12 7-7 13, Mendes 5-11 2-2 13, Abraham 2-4 1-2 7, Alsina 0-0 0-0 0, Chiu 1-1 0-0 2, Gardner 1-4 0-0 2, Totals 26-60 12-14 75.
VIRGINIA (6-2)
Hurd 4-10 0-0 9, Lattimore 7-13 4-8 19, Lauterbach 0-2 0-0 0, Johnson 8-20 1-1 20, Vaughn 1-4 0-0 2, Grays 2-5 2-2 6, Clark 6-9 0-0 13, McGhee 2-10 0-0 5, Valenti-Paea 0-0 0-4 0, Totals 30-73 7-15 74.
Washington St.18 18 23 16—75. Virginia 25 17 18 14—74.
3-Point Goals — Washington St. 11-26 (Tuhina 1-3, E.Villa 3-5, J.Villa 2-4, Wallack 2-6, Mendes 1-3, Abraham 2-3, Gardner 0-2), Virginia 7-20 (Hurd 1-4, Lattimore 1-1, Lauterbach 0-1, Johnson 3-7, Vaughn 0-1, Clark 1-1, McGhee 1-5). Assists — Washington St. 21 (E.Villa 5), Virginia 10 (Johnson 5). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 38 (Covill 7, Wallack 7), Virginia 44 (Lattimore 10). Total Fouls — Washington St. 14, Virginia 14. Technical Fouls — Virginia Team 1. A — 250.