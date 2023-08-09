Cougars look to build good habits

Members Washington State defense prepare for a drill during the Cougars’ first day of fall practice at Rogers Practice Field on Wednesday in Pullman.

 Jordan Opp / Tribune

PULLMAN — Four days out from the first scrimmage of fall practice and 25 days out from the season opener against Colorado State, the Washington State football team is still working out some kinks.

It was the first day in full pads on Tuesday. There was some jawing and, in coach Jake Dickert’s words, “chippiness” that happened on the field the third-year coach had to correct.

