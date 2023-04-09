Cougars sorting out several positions on O-line

Offensive lineman Christian Hilborn celebrates with teammates during Washington State’s first spring scrimmage Saturday in Pullman.

 August Frank/Tribune

PULLMAN — Two players are locked into starting roles on Washington State’s offensive line. Otherwise, the Cougars have “some things to figure out” up front, coach Jake Dickert said.

Konner Gomness brings consistency to the group. The junior is entering his third season as WSU’s center.