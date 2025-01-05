Cougars use 23-1 run to beat USF; remain undefeated in WCC

PULLMAN — With a tie for first place in the West Coast Conference on the line, the Washington State Cougars used a 23-1 second-half run to propel themselves from down five with 10:40 to go to a 91-82 men’s basketball win over the visiting San Francisco Dons on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum.

The Cougars (13-3, 3-0) are off to the best WSU start since former Cougar coach Tony Bennett’s 2006 season. For WSU coach David Riley, it’s the second-best start by a first-year WSU men’s basketball coach since Bennett that same year.

WSU opened the game with an 11-0 run, then cooled as the Dons (13-4, 3-1) roared back into the game with a 31-12 run to build their largest lead of the evening at eight points.

LeJuan Watts led the Cougs with a career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds as each of WSU’s starters hit double figures.

The Cougars went on their big run — which included a stretch of 16 straight points — to flip the score.

Nate Calmese highlighted the moment with a rebound that he followed up by racing down the court for a layup to put WSU up by nine with 6:47 to play.

Ethan Price posted 20 points on a 6-for-8 clip from the floor and a 9-for-10 mark from the free-throw line.

Dane Erikstrup tallied 18 points and nine rebounds.

USF’s Malik Thomas posted 27 points in the first half and seven in the second half but fouled out with 4:14 left in the game. He was one off from his career high and his fifth foul allowed the Cougs to extend their lead to 82-67. Thomas Thrastarson made both free throws in right after as part of a 10-point day.