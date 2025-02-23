Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
SportsFebruary 23, 2025

Cougs clinch No. 3 seed in WCC tournament with senior day win

Senior guard Tara Wallack had her 100th straight start

Sports staff
Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman D
Washington State guard Charlotte Abraham (19) jumps for a two-point shot with pressure from Saint Mary's guard Kennedy Johnson (21) on Saturday in Pullman. The Cougars won the game with a 72-62 final.
Washington State guard Charlotte Abraham (19) jumps for a two-point shot with pressure from Saint Mary's guard Kennedy Johnson (21) on Saturday in Pullman. The Cougars won the game with a 72-62 final.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman D
Washington State guard Eleonora Villa (10) jumps for a two-point shot against Saint Mary's on Saturday in Pullman.
Washington State guard Eleonora Villa (10) jumps for a two-point shot against Saint Mary's on Saturday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Washington State forward Dayana Mendes (13) passes the ball with pressure from Saint Mary's forward Abigail Shoff (5) on Saturday in Pullman.
Washington State forward Dayana Mendes (13) passes the ball with pressure from Saint Mary's forward Abigail Shoff (5) on Saturday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman D
Washington State coaches, players and fans celebrate a three-point shot by Washington State guard Eleonora Villa (10) against Saint Mary's on Saturday in Pullman.
Washington State coaches, players and fans celebrate a three-point shot by Washington State guard Eleonora Villa (10) against Saint Mary's on Saturday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman D
Saint Mary's forward Melesungu Afeaki (22) blocks Washington State center Candace Kpetikou (3) from a shot on Saturday in Pullman.
Saint Mary's forward Melesungu Afeaki (22) blocks Washington State center Candace Kpetikou (3) from a shot on Saturday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman D
Washington State guard Tara Wallack (1) drives past Saint Mary's forward Abigail Shoff (5) toward the Cougars net on Saturday in Pullman.
Washington State guard Tara Wallack (1) drives past Saint Mary's forward Abigail Shoff (5) toward the Cougars net on Saturday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
A member of the Cougar Pep Band raises his winning raffle ticket to the cheers of fellow bandmates at the Washington State game against Saint Mary's on Saturday in Pullman.
A member of the Cougar Pep Band raises his winning raffle ticket to the cheers of fellow bandmates at the Washington State game against Saint Mary's on Saturday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Washington State guard Tara Wallack’s (1) breaks a team huddle after the team’s senior day win over Saint Mary's Saturday in Pullman.
Washington State guard Tara Wallack’s (1) breaks a team huddle after the team’s senior day win over Saint Mary's Saturday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman D
Loved ones of Washington State guard Tara Wallack (1) join Wallack on the court after the team’s senior day win over Saint Mary's Saturday in Pullman.
Loved ones of Washington State guard Tara Wallack (1) join Wallack on the court after the team’s senior day win over Saint Mary's Saturday in Pullman.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News

PULLMAN — There were tears in Washington State senior Tara Wallack’s eyes as she walked off the court and hugged each of her coaches, beginning with program leader Kamie Ethridge, for the last time in Pullman.

To celebrate their lone senior, the Cougars beat Saint Mary’s 72-62 on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum in West Coast Conference women’s basketball action. With the win, Wazzu (18-12, 13-6) clinched third place in the WCC and an automatic berth to the quarterfinals of the conference tournament in Las Vegas.

“I felt every emotion today,” Wallack said of senior day. “It was really hard to not cry during the game.”

Wallack totaled 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting with five assists and three rebounds in her 100th consecutive start.

The Cougars totaled four blocks to raise their season total to 187, surpassing their single season program-record total from last season by one.

Minutes removed from an emotional senior day ceremony, Wallack sank three shots, Eleonora Villa made a 3 and a 9-0 WSU run kept the Cougars on top 18-15 through the first quarter.

Junior Astera Tuhina scored eight of her 10 points in the second quarter and Wallack drained her final 3-pointer at Beasley Coliseum as the Cougs turned in a 20-10 second frame to lead by 13 at halftime.

Freshman Dayana Mendes led WSU with 16 points, the majority of which from a near spotless 10-for-11 showing at the foul line.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Fellow freshman Charlotte Abraham (10 points) and Villa (eight points) joined nine total Cougs in scoring.

Former Idaho star Kennedy Johnson had eight points for Saint Mary’s, which was led by Zeryhia Aokuso with 17.

WSU will play Pepperdine at 1 p.m. Thursday in Malibu, Calif., and in the WCC tournament quarterfinals at 2 p.m. March 9 in Las Vegas.

SAINT MARY’S (13-14, 9-9)

Clarke 2-5 0-0 4, Aokuso 8-14 1-1 17, Hunter 1-2 0-0 3, Johnson 3-5 2-3 8, Jones 0-8 6-7 6, Afeaki 1-2 2-2 4, Bernard 0-0 0-0 0, Shoff 0-1 2-2 2, Ennis 0-0 0-0 0, Foy 4-10 0-0 10, Hashemian-Orr 2-6 0-0 4, Murphy 1-1 2-4 4, Totals 22-54 15-19 62

WASHINGTON ST. (18-12, 13-6)

Mendes 3-5 10-11 16, Tuhina 3-5 2-2 10, Jenna Villa 1-6 0-0 2, Eleonora Villa 3-9 0-0 8, Wallack 5-8 1-2 12, Kpetikou 3-4 2-4 8, Abraham 3-5 2-2 10, Alsina 0-0 1-3 1, Chiu 0-3 0-0 0, Dart 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 2-5 0-0 5, Totals 23-51 18-24 72

3-Point Goals_Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3-11 (Aokuso 0-1, Hunter 1-1, Jones 0-2, Shoff 0-1, Foy 2-6), Washington St. 8-20 (Tuhina 2-3, J.Villa 0-2, E.Villa 2-5, Wallack 1-2, Abraham 2-4, Chiu 0-1, Dart 0-1, Gardner 1-2). Assists — Saint Mary’s (Cal) 14 (Jones 5), Washington St. 14 (Wallack 5). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Saint Mary’s (Cal) 28 (Jones 6), Washington St. 34 (Mendes 6). Total Fouls — Saint Mary’s (Cal) 18, Washington St. 19. Technical Fouls — None. A — 1,467.

Related
SportsFeb. 23
Mustangs topple Bantams in state play-in game
SportsFeb. 23
Career-high for Nelson in Vandal women’s basketball victory
SportsFeb. 23
‘It was just Rockland’s day’: Genesee falls in 1A state cham...
SportsFeb. 23
Pirates swarmed by Hornets in 2A final
Related
Pirates punch ticket to 2A state title game
SportsFeb. 22
Pirates punch ticket to 2A state title game
Sleeping Dragons awaken to dash Grangeville’s state title game hopes
SportsFeb. 22
Sleeping Dragons awaken to dash Grangeville’s state title game hopes
PREP ROUNDUP: Bengals beat Bears in district basketball opener
SportsFeb. 22
PREP ROUNDUP: Bengals beat Bears in district basketball opener
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Lustig near-perfect in Warrior men’s basketball victory
SportsFeb. 22
COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Lustig near-perfect in Warrior men’s basketball victory
Bantams feel Stags’ antlers in girls basketball title game
SportsFeb. 21
Bantams feel Stags’ antlers in girls basketball title game
PREP ROUNDUP: Top-seeded Genesee starts strong in 1A state girls basketball tourney
SportsFeb. 21
PREP ROUNDUP: Top-seeded Genesee starts strong in 1A state girls basketball tourney
Eagles fly past Hounds in district championship
SportsFeb. 21
Eagles fly past Hounds in district championship
PHOTO: Lewiston claims girls state bowling championship
SportsFeb. 21
PHOTO: Lewiston claims girls state bowling championship
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy