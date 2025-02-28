COLLEGE ROUNDUP
MALIBU, Calif. — After trailing early, the Washington State Cougars took charge in the middle quarters en route to a 57-49 West Coast Conference women’s basketball win over Pepperdine to close out their regular season on Thursday at the Waves’ home court.
Washington State (19-12, 14-6) finished with its best regular-season conference record in program history.
Dayana Mendes scored 14 for WSU. Tara Wallack provided a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Eleonora Villa added another 11 points and six assists.
The Cougs won the rebounding battle 47-39, led 14-9 in assists, and held all scorers for Pepperdine (8-20, 3-16) to single digits.
They have earned the No. 3 seed for the WCC Tournament, and with a bye on Saturday, will have 10 days in between games before appearing in the quarterfinals on Sunday, March 9.
WASHINGTON ST. (19-12)
Mendes 6-17 1-2 14, Tuhina 1-6 3-4 5, Jenna Villa 2-5 0-0 6, Eleonora Villa 4-10 1-2 11, Wallack 4-9 2-2 11, Kpetikou 2-6 0-3 4, Abraham 2-7 0-0 6, Alsina 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-64 7-13 57.
PEPPERDINE (8-20, 3-16)
Mashaire 3-4 0-1 6, Vick 3-8 3-4 9, Makena Mastora 2-10 2-2 7, Malia Mastora 0-3 1-2 1, Sotell 4-18 0-0 9, Harkey 1-3 0-0 2, Brubaker 2-4 4-4 9, Friend 0-0 0-0 0, Muca 2-9 0-0 6. Totals 17-59 10-13 49.
Washington St. 11 16 17 13—57
Pepperdine 14 11 11 13—49
3-Point Goals — Washington St. 8-23 (Mendes 1-3, Tuhina 0-2, J.Villa 2-5, E.Villa 2-3, Wallack 1-3, Abraham 2-5, Gardner 0-2), Pepperdine 5-15 (Mashaire 0-1, Mak.Mastora 1-2, Mal.Mastora 0-2, Sotell 1-6, Brubaker 1-1, Muca 2-3). Assists — Washington St. 14 (E.Villa 6), Pepperdine 9 (Sotell 4). Fouled Out — None. Rebounds — Washington St. 47 (Wallack 10), Pepperdine 39 (Mak.Mastora 7). Total Fouls — Washington St. 13, Pepperdine 14. Technical Fouls — None. A — 163.
Idaho State 75, Idaho 69
POCATELLO, Idaho — In a hard-fought in-state rivalry game, the Vandals ultimately came up just short against the host Bengals at Reed Gym.
Olivia Nelson and Jennifer Aadland put up 19 points apiece to spearhead the UI offense, with Aadland adding eight rebounds and Nelson supplying six assists. Hope Hassman scored another 10 points for the Vandals (17-10, 9-7 Big Sky Conference) before fouling out.
ISU (12-15, 7-9) fielded five double-digit scorers.
IDAHO (17-10, 9-7)
Nelson 6-17 4-6 19, Aadland 5-13 5-6 19, Hassmann 4-10 0-0 10, Schweizer 3-6 2-2 8, Bukvic 1-8 0-0 3, da Silva 3-4 0-0 6, Brans 1-1 1-2 4, Pinheiro 0-2 0-0 0, Uriarte 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 12-16 69.
IDAHO STATE (12-15, 7-9)
Jordan 8-15 0-1 16, Aby 3-8 3-4 12, Spink 3-8 4-6 11, Carlson 5-9 0-2 10, Covello 3-5 3-4 10, Lokica 1-2 7-8 9, Dias 2-6 0-0 6, Sweeney-Spitzek 0-0 1-2 1, Elder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 18-27 75.
Idaho 18 12 17 22—69
Idaho St. 21 13 17 24—75
3-point goals — Idaho 11-33 (Aadland 4-8, Nelson 3-6, Hassmann 2-7, Bukvic 1-7, Brans 1-1, Schweizer 0-2, da Silva 0-1, Pinheiro 0-1), Idaho St. 7-13 (Aby 3-5, Dias 2-3, Covello 1-3, Spink 1-2). Rebounds — Idaho 35 (Aadland 8), Idaho St. 34 (Carlson 10). Assists — Idaho 17 (Nelson 6), Idaho St. 15 (Spink 5). Total fouls — Idaho 24, Idaho St. 16. Attendance — 1,036.
BASEBALLWashington State 12, Iowa 7
CLEBURNE, Tex. — Max Hartman collected four hits including a double and drove in four runs to lead Washington State to its first victory of the season, topping Iowa at La Moderna Field.
A 6-0 start through the first three innings and a five-run sixth sealed the victory for the Cougars (1-8). Five Cougs scored multiple runs, Luke Thiele stole three bases and six pitchers combined to strike out 10 Iowa hitters in the first of a four game series. Hartman reached base in all five plate appearances, stole a base and scored two runs.
The series continues today at noon Pacific.
Iowa 000 202 120— 7 16 0
WSU 231 015 00X—12 10 1
Bryson Walker, Jaron Bleeker (1), William Pearson (3), Tyler Guerin (4), Jack Whitlock (7), Sam Hart (7), Chas Wheatley (8), Justin Hackett (9) and Reese Moore, Max Burt; Jake Tedesco, Bryce Chambers (4), Troy Shepherd (6), Rylan Haider (6), Jake Robinson (8), Gabe Schneider (9) and Noah Thein.
Iowa hits — Gable Mitchell 3 (2B), Andy Nelson 2 (2B), Ben Wilmes 2, Miles Risley 2, Kooper Shulte 2, Caleb Wulf, Jackson Beaman (2B), Moore, Ben Swails, Colin Coonradt.
WSU hits — Max Hartman 4 (2B), Ollie Obenour (2B), Ryan Skjonsby, Ricco Longo, Logan Johnstone, Luke Thiele, Cole Watterson.
MEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho State 69, Idaho 65
MOSCOW — The Vandals narrowly fell to visiting in-state rival Idaho State at ICCU Arena.
Kolton Mitchell sunk four 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of the game for the Vandals (12-17, 7-9), but could not keep up that furious pace of scoring, finishing up with 15 points and five assists. Jack Payne came on late, adding 16 of his team-high 18 points after intermission. Also reaching double figures for the UI offense was Tyler Mrus with 11 points. The Vandals outrebounded the Bengals 44-39, led by Julius Mims with 13 boards.
Dylan Darling of Idaho State (14-13, 9-7) led all scorers with 19 points.
IDAHO ST. (14-13)
Griffin 2-7 0-0 4, Hollenbeck 5-9 3-3 15, Otten 4-7 0-0 8, Darling 7-15 4-7 19, O’Neil 5-11 0-0 12, Burgin 1-7 0-0 3, Greene 2-4 1-2 5, Daberkow 1-5 1-2 3. Totals 27-65 9-14 69.
IDAHO (12-17)
Mims 3-5 0-0 6, Mrus 3-10 2-2 11, Gonzalez 3-11 0-1 8, Mitchell 5-15 1-1 15, Payne 7-12 1-2 18, Linhardt 1-7 2-2 4, Brickner 0-2 0-0 0, Yearout 1-2 0-0 3, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-64 6-8 65.
Halftime — Idaho St. 36-32. 3-Point Goals — Idaho St. 6-21 (O’Neil 2-4, Hollenbeck 2-5, Burgin 1-4, Darling 1-6, Daberkow 0-1, Griffin 0-1), Idaho 13-37 (Mitchell 4-11, Payne 3-7, Mrus 3-8, Gonzalez 2-5, Yearout 1-1, Brickner 0-1, Linhardt 0-4). Rebounds — Idaho St. 38 (O’Neil 7), Idaho 37 (Mims 13). Assists — Idaho St. 12 (Darling 5), Idaho 11 (Mitchell 5). Total Fouls — Idaho St. 12, Idaho 14. A — 2,315 (4,200).
TRACK AND FIELDWarriors making marks at Nationals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Lewis-Clark State jumper Trenton Johnson and both the Warriors’ distance medley relays exceeded expectations on Day 1 of the NAIA Indoor National Championships.
Johnson started the weekend for LC State in the triple jump and finished second in the first flight. He entered as the No. 25 seed and finished 12th overall with a season-best mark of 47 feet, 4 1/2 inches. The women’s distance medley relay of Nezperce alum Grace Tiegs, Lewiston alum Emily Collins, Camille Usher and Damaris Kibiwot placed 11th. Their male counterparts of Tristin O’Brien, Preston Cooper, Griffen Parsells and Lewiston graduate Kobe Wessels were 22nd.
Peterson places for Vandals
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Landon Peterson led the Idaho Vandals on Day 1 of the Big Sky Conference indoor championships, taking fourth place in two men’s heptathlon events at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.
The senior clocked a time of 7.15 seconds in the 60-meter dash and recorded a long jump of 21 feet, 9 inches to position himself toward the front of the pack in the six-event competition. He went on to place eighth in the shot put and 10th in the high jump.
The meet resumes today at 1 p.m. Pacific and concludes on Saturday.