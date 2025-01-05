COLLEGE ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — Tara Wallack recorded a double-double by the third quarter, Eleonora Villa led all scorers and the Washington State Cougars beat the Oregon State Beavers 66-52 in the first encounter of Pac-12 peers in West Coast Conference women’s basketball play on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum.

The Cougars (9-7, 4-1) never trailed, jumping out to an early lead off of a 3-pointer from recent WCC Freshman of the Week Charlotte Abraham.

The Cougars led 34-19 at the break. The Beavers (7-9, 3-2) opened the third quarter by cutting the Cougars’ 15-point halftime lead to 10, before the Cougs responded with an 8-3 run over the next two minutes.

Eleonora Villa capped the run by making a defensive play and delivering the fast-break layup. Villa posted a game-high 19 points on a 50% clip, Wallack totaled 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Astera Tuhina and Covill added 11 points apiece.

WSU is tied with Saint Mary’s for second place in the WCC. The two second-place schools will square off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Moraga, Calif.

OREGON ST. (7-9)

Rees 4-13 7-7 17, Bolden 3-9 2-2 8, Ferreira 3-9 8-10 14, Marotte 5-12 1-1 11, Shuler 0-4 0-2 0, Yepes 0-1 0-0 0, Heide 1-2 0-0 2, Navarro 0-2 0-0 0, Schimel 0-2 0-0 0, Vecina 0-3 0-0 0, Totals 16-57 18-22 52

WASHINGTON ST. (9-7)

Covill 5-8 1-2 11, Abraham 2-6 0-0 6, Tuhina 4-10 1-1 11, Eleonora Villa 8-16 1-1 19, Wallack 4-9 3-6 13, Mendes 0-3 0-2 0, Kpetikou 0-1 0-0 0, Alsina 0-1 0-0 0, Chiu 0-0 0-0 0, Gardner 0-1 0-0 0, Jenna Villa 2-7 1-1 6, Totals 25-62 7-13 66

3-Point Goals — Oregon St. 2-18 (Rees 2-4, Bolden 0-2, Ferreira 0-2, Marotte 0-2, Shuler 0-3, Yepes 0-1, Navarro 0-2, Schimel 0-2), Washington St. 9-28 (Abraham 2-6, Tuhina 2-5, E.Villa 2-5, Wallack 2-4, Mendes 0-3, Gardner 0-1, J.Villa 1-4). Assists — Oregon St. 5 (Marotte 3), Washington St. 13 (Tuhina 7). Rebounds — Oregon St. 44 (Rees 11), Washington St. 35 (Wallack 14). Total Fouls — Oregon St. 14, Washington St. 20. Fouled Out — Covill. A — 997.

Idaho 63, Montana 50

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Vandals found their first Big Sky Conference win, and it came against a rival.

After leading by just two at halftime, Idaho (9-4, 1-1) used a big second half to storm past Montana (5-8, 1-1) on the road.

Three Vandals finished in double figures to lead the offensive charge, led by Hope Hassman’s 20-point day.

Olivia Nelson shot 50% on her way to 12 points, and Sarah Brans finished 6-of-8 to put up a dozen of her own. The Idaho defense was stingy all day long, forcing 15 total turnovers by the Griz.

IDAHO (9-4, 1-1)

Hassman 9-19 0-0 20, Nelson 4-8 3-3 12, Bukvic 2-8 0-2 5, Aadland 2-7 0-0 4, Schweizer 0-2 0-0 0, Brans 6-8 0-0 12, Uriarte 2-4 0-0 6, Pinheiro 1-1 2-2 4, da Silva 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 5-7 63.

MONTANA (5-8, 1-1)

Konig 5-14 1-4 11, Bartsch 3-10 0-0 8, Zingaro 2-4 1-2 5, Lincoln 1-4 0-0 3, Bruno 1-1 0-0 2, Waddington 6-10 2-2 15, Donarski 1-5 0-0 3, McCliment-Call 1-2 0-0 3, Shubert 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-51 4-8 50.

Idaho 10 11 21 21—63

Montana 10 9 16 15—50

3-point goals — Idaho 6-24 (Hassman 2-8, Uriarte 2-4, Nelson 1-3, Bukvic 1-4, Aadland 0-2, Schweizer 0-2, Brans 0-1), Montana 6-21 (Bartsch 2-8, Lincoln 1-3, Donarski 1-3, Waddington 1-1, McCliment-Call 1-1, Shubert 0-1, Konig 0-4). Rebounds — Idaho 30 (Aadland 6), Montana 34 (Waddington 9). Assists — Idaho 12 (Hassman 3), Montana 12 (Konig 6). Attendance — 2,268.

Lewis-Clark State 83, Warner Pacific 38

PORTLAND, Ore. — Every Warrior scored in No. 13 LC State’s dominant Cascade Conference win over Warner Pacific (Ore.).

Ellie Sander led the Warriors with 14 points on a 6-for-10 night from the field, and Mataya Green added 10 points plus six rebounds. Grangeville alum Camden Barger and Clarkston grad Kendall Wallace each scored a career-high nine points, and Tatum Brager added another nine on three 3-pointers. A dozen players in all got on the board for LCSC (12-2, 6-2).

LC State shot 54% as a team with 34 points off the bench. The Warriors forced 24 WPU turnovers and capitalized with 25 points off the turnovers. LC State held the Knights to just 10 field goals with a 20.8% mark from the field (10-48).

“I love a game where we get everyone in and see everyone with a basket,” LC coach Caelyn Orlandi said. “Our freshmen did a great job today, and Camden Barger has done an excellent job getting us into our offense. A fantastic team win and another great game sharing the ball.”