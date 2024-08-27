Cougs down Dons in West Coast Conference women’s hoops

COLLEGE ROUNDUP

PULLMAN — A dominant third quarter made the difference for Washington State in a 67-59 West Coast Conference women’s basketball victory over San Francisco at Beasley Coliseum on Thursday.

Tara Wallack (20 points), Eleonora Villa (13), and Charlotte Abraham (10) were all in double figures for the Cougars (17-12, 12-6). WSU dominated the boards, outrebounding San Francisco 47-34 with Wallack pulling down 10.

San Francisco (12-14, 9-8) was boosted by Luana Leite’s 19 points and Freja Werth’s 16 points and nine rebounds.

SAN FRANCISCO (12-14, 9-8)

Leite 6-11 5-5 19, Werth 5-15 5-6 16, Trawally Porta 3-9 0-0 6, Fulcher 0-5 2-2 2, Keita 0-1 0-0 0, Ziaka 2-5 0-0 5, Papahronis 1-2 2-2 4, Vuksic 1-4 2-2 4, Thiam 1-2 1-4 3. Totals 19-54 17-21 59.

WASHINGTON ST. (17-12, 12-6)

Wallack 9-14 0-0 20, E. Villa 6-12 0-0 13, J. Villa 4-8 0-0 9, Mendes 3-6 2-2 8, Tuhina 1-8 0-2 3, Abraham 3-8 2-2 10, Gardner 1-7 2=2 4, Alsina 0-3 0-0 0, Kpetikou 0-2 0-0 0, Chiu 0-0 0-0 0, Dart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-68 6-8 67.

San Francisco 18 9 12 20—59

Washington St. 13 13 22 19—67

3-point goals — San Francisco 4-18 (Letite 2-3, Ziaka 1-2, Werth 1-3, Keita 0-1, Trawally 0-2, Vuksic 0-2), Washington St. 7-26 (Wallack 2-2, Abraham 2-6, E. Villa 1-3, J. Villa 1-4, Tuhina 1-4, Alsina 0-2, Gardner 0-5). Rebounds — San Francisco 34 (Werth 9), Idaho 47 (Schweizer 12). Assists — San Francisco 8 (Ziaka 3), Idaho 9 (Nelson 5). Total fouls — San Francisco 14, Idaho 20. Attendance — 1,072.

Northern Arizona 70, Idaho 65

MOSCOW — Anja Bukvic scored a team-high 16 points for the Vandals in a Big Sky Conference loss to Northern Arizona at the ICCU Arena.

Hope Hassmann (13 points) and Olivia Nelson (11) were also in double figures for Idaho (16-9, 8-6) in the the loss.

Lea Beattie recorded a game-high 21 points for the Lumberjacks (22-6, 13-2).

NORTHERN ARIZONA (22-6, 13-2)

Beattie 6-9 4-4 21, Glancey 5-9 3-3 13, Moran 3-8 6-6 13, Feldman 3-15 4-6 11, Cummins 2-4 1-2 7, Neverson 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 19-24 70.

IDAHO (16-9, 8-6)