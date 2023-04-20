Cougs’ Gamble ties for third at Pac-12 golf championship

Washington State golfer Madelyn Gamble finished tied for third in the Pac-12 Conference golf tournament Wednesday at Papago Golf Club in Phoenix.

 WSU Athletics

AREA ROUNDUP

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Washington State sophomore Madelyn Gamble matched LPGA Tour competitor and WSU Hall of Famer Kim Welch for the highest placement by a Coug in Pac-12 women’s golf tournament history, finishing tied for third with an overall score of 4-under par 212 on Wednesday at the Papago Golf Club in Phoenix, Ariz.

Tags

Recommended for you