Cougs’ Gamble ties for third at Pac-12 golf championship

AREA ROUNDUP
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Washington State sophomore Madelyn Gamble matched LPGA Tour competitor and WSU Hall of Famer Kim Welch for the highest placement by a Coug in Pac-12 women’s golf tournament history, finishing tied for third with an overall score of 4-under par 212 on Wednesday at the Papago Golf Club in Phoenix, Ariz.
As a team, WSU finished 10th out of 11 teams after the final round. The Cougars had an overall score of 893 — 29 over par.
Washington State will host an NCAA regional tournament from May 8-May 10 at Palouse Ridge Golf Course.
Competitors for the regional tournaments will be announced at 10 a.m. April 26.
Vandal women finish seventh at Big Sky tourney
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Idaho women’s golf team finished seventh out of 10 teams at the Big Sky golf tournament after the final round concluded.
The Vandals had an overall score of 904 — a 40-over-par total.
The highest placer for Idaho was senior Vicky Tsai, who finished tied for 16th with an overall score of 6-over-par 222.
The Vandals finished the season with three top-five showings, the last being a second-place finish at the Bobcat Desert Classic on April 11.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALLShadle Park 5-2, Clarkston 4-5
The host Bantams suffered their first loss of the season, but ultimately split a 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader with the Shadle Park Highlanders to remain atop the league.
Clarkston (11-1, 7-1) and Shadle Park (9-4, 7-1) were tied at four runs apiece in the first game before the Highlanders found the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh. Trace Green absorbed the loss for Clarkston, pitching in relief. Parker Hayes, Jacob Caldwell and Lance Heitstuman led at the dish for the Bantams in the matinee with two hits apiece.
In the nightcap, after being tied 2-2 through the first inning, Clarkston blanked the visitors over the final six en route to earning the split. Hayden Line earned the win for the Bantams, pitching six scoreless innings and striking out seven Shadle Park batters. Caldwell again led Clarkston at bat, this time with three hits. He totaled 5-for-7 at the plate on the day with three RBI.
Emmett Slagg also added two hits including a double in Game 2.
GAME 1
Shadle Park 101 020 1—5 6 2
Clarkston 211 000 0—4 7 2
Hendren, Toby (5) and Kakuda; Lance Heitstuman, Trace Green (7) and Emmett Slagg. W—Toby; L—Green
Shadle Parks hits — Fox 3 (2B), Kakuda, Bryant, Sanchez
Clarkston hits— Jacob Caldwell 2, Heitstuman 2, Parker Hayes 2, Hayden Line.
GAME 2
Shadle Park 200 000 0—2 5 2
Clarkston 210 101 x—5 7 2
Fox, Allison (4) and Kakuda; Hayden Line and Emmett Slagg. L—Fox
Shadle Park hits — Fox (2B), Ensminger, Kakuda, Yarger, Bryant
Clarkston hits — Jacob Caldwell 3, Slagg 2 (2B), Bodee Thivierge, Lance Heitstuman.
Pullman 7-1, West Valley 2-3
SPOKANE VALLEY — A fifth-inning explosion carried Pullman to a Game 2 victory and an overall split after the Greyhounds failed to find the offense they needed in the first installment of a 2A Greater Spokane League doubleheader against West Valley.
Brady Coulter pitched five innings with four strikeouts and had two hits, Caleb Northcroft closed things out at the mound with three strikeouts in two innings while making a hit of his own, and Peyton Townsend managed a two-RBI double in the win for the Hounds (7-6, 4-4).
GAME 1
Pullman 000 001 0—1 5 1
West Valley 200 001 x—3 7 0
Calvin Heusser and Kris Schroeder; E. Turley, Hart (5) and Mattingly.
Pullman hits — Cade Hill (2B), Joey Hecker, Brendan Doumit, Caleb Northcroft, Schroeder.
West Valley hits — T. Hancock 2 (2B), J. Macall (2B), Bishop, Hudson, C. Kreider, B. Gentry.
GAME 2
Pullman 000 060 1—7 7 2
West Valley 000 020 0—2 3 0
Brady Coulter, Northcroft (6) and Schroeder; B. Bishop, S. Mattingly (5), B. Spunich (6) and C. Kreider.
Pullman hits — Coulter 2, Peyton Townsend (2B), Doumit, Max McCloy, Northcroft, Hill.
West Valley hits — J. Hudson (2B), B. Hart, Mattingly.
Colton 12-7, Colfax JV 12-6
COLFAX —The visiting Wildcats were deadlocked with the Colfax JV for eight innings before Game 1 was called to a halt, then found a winning edge in the fifth inning of Game 2 in a nonleague doubleheader.
In the first game, Angus Jordan pitched six strikeouts in three innings for Colton and made two hits — both doubles — with two RBI. For the nightcap, the Wildcats’ Wyatt Jordan struck out five in 2 1/3 innings, Dan Bell notched a two-RBI double, and Jordan found the winning run.
Complete information was not available.
GAME 1
Colton 101 702 01—12 6 12
Colfax 511 040 01—12 4 2
GAME 2
Colton 060 01—7 4 3
Colfax 303 00—6 6 1
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELDHighlanders outpace the Hounds in league dual
SPOKANE — The Greyhounds kept it close, but host Shadle Park edged out the team win on both the boys and girls sides in 2A Greater Spokane League competition.
Pullman seniors Cotton Sears (shot put, discus, javelin), Liam Fitzgerald (800 meters, 1600, high jump) and Timothy Chapman (100, 200) combined to win eight events for the boys. Abigail Hulst took the girls 1600 and 3200, and Mika Toyoda (400) and Anna Fitzgerald (800) each ran one individual first-place finish plus a leg of the Hounds’ winning 800 relay along with Ada Harris and Olivia Whitworth.
“Team-wise, it came down to one or two missed opportunities on both the boys and girls matchups,” Pullman coach Colin Briggs said.
BOYS
Team scores — Shadle Park 77.5, Pullman 67.5.
100 — 1. Timothy Chapman, Pullman, 11.51; 2. Jordan Dever, Shadle Park, 11.89; 3. Siqi Li, Pullman, 12.14.
200 — 1. Timothy Chapman, Pullman, 23.46; 2. Jordan Dever, Shadle Park, 24.09; 3. Jase Bower, Shadle Park, 24.28.
400 — 1. Arius Esiwini, Shadle Park, 54.59; 2. Corbin Juarez, Shadle Park, 54.68; 3. Evan Anderson, Pullman, 56.37.
800 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pullman, 2:03.31; 2. Luke Hammond, Shadle Park, 2:05.60; 3. Lucas Reynolds, Shadle Park, 2:05.88.
1600 — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pullman, 4:27.92; 2. Luke Hammond, Shadle Park, 4:29.04; 3. Abraham Little, Shadle Park, 4:44.49.
3200 — 1. Luke Hammond, Shadle Park, 10:17.83; 2. Abraham Little, Shadle Park, 10:25.87; 3. Raul Najera, Pullman, 10:37.09.
110 hurdles — 1. Liam Newell, Shadle Park, 17.22; 2. Christian Hamlin, Shadle Park, 18.65; 3. Ryan Agapith, Shadle Park, 18.68.
300 hurdles — 1. Liam Newell, Shadle Park, 43.57; 2. Alexander Wheatley, Pullman, 45.76; 3. Jaeden Botts, Shadle Park, 46.28.
400 relay — 1. Shadle Park (Christian Walters, Arius Isiwini, Jordan Dever, Liam Newell), 43.45; 2. Pullman, 45.83.
1600 relay — 1. Pullman, 3:39.10; 2. Shadle Park A, 3:41.74; 3. Shadle Park B, 4:10.67.
Shot put — 1. Cotton Sears, Pullman, 46-6; 2. Damien Wiechman, Shadle Park, 41-4; 3. Samuel Sears, Pullman, 39-7.
Discus — 1. Cotton Sears, Pullman, 131-3; 2. Samuel Sears, Pullman, 124-2; 3. Emrik Gollnick, Pullman, 122-8.
Javelin — 1. Cotton Sears, Pullman, 123-9; 2. Gavin Green, Shadle Park, 120-0; 3. Cameron McAllister, Shadle Park, 114-5.
High jump — 1. Liam Fitzgerald, Pullman, 5-4; 2. LaDamien Tauala, Shadle Park, 5-2; 3. Andrew Avery, Pullman, 5-0.
Pole vault — 1. Chris Druffel, Pullman, 9-6; 2. Matthew Bowman, Pullman, 9-6; 3. Trenton Dubs, Pullman, 9-6.
Long jump — 1. Jase Bower, Shadle Park, 19-3 1/2; 2. Kam Odell, Shadle Park, 18-7; 3. Alvin Fu, Pullman, 17-7.
Triple jump — 1. Jase Bower, Shadle Park, 39-10 1/2; 2. Kaden Hooper, Shadle Park, 37-7 1/2; 3. Asa Fischer, Pullman, 35-10 1/2.
GIRLS
Team scores — Shadle Park 79, Pullman 71.
100 — 1. Madison Claar, Shadle Park, 13.58; 2. Lydia Park, Pullman, 13.88; 3. Aubrey Dunn, Shadle Park, 14.23.
200 — 1. Madison Claar, Shadle Park, 28.06; 2. Mika Toyoda, Pullman, 28.17; 3. Lydia Park, Pullman, 28.83.
400 — 1. Mika Toyoda, Pullman, 1:03.43; 2. Oluwatomisin Oloniyo, Pullman, 1:06.78; 3. Ada Harris, Pullman, 1:07.11.
800 — 1. Anna Fitzgerald, Pullman, 2:27.24; 2. Abigail Hulst, Pullman, 2:36.52; 3. Shahad Akasha, Pullman, 2:40.59.
1600 — 1. Abigail Hulst, Pullman, 5:50.56; 2. Anna Fitzgerald, Pullman, 6:07.00; 3. Shahad Akasha, Pullman, 6:11.64.
3200 — 1. Abigail Hulst, Pullman, 11:39.70; 2. Shahad Akasha, Pullman, 12:24.39; 3. Jordan Hendrickson, Pullman, 14:53.24.
100 hurdles — 1. Olivia Whitworth, Pullman, 18.24; 2. Julica Licea, Shadle Park, 18.49; 3. Addison Jahn, Shadle Park, 18.74.
300 hurdles — 1. Jennabee Harris, Pullman, 51.53; 2. Olivia Whitworth, Pullman, 51.97; 3. Addison Jahn, Shadle Park, 52.04.
400 relay — 1. Shadle Park (Aubrey Dunn, Abi Caprye, Madison Claar, Kyleigh Archer), 51.61; 2. Pullman, 54.70.
800 relay — 1. Pullman A (Mika Toyoda, Ada Harris, Olivia Whitworth, Anna Fitzgerald), 4:28.86; 2. Shadle Park, 4:42.86; 3. Pullman B, 5:15.86.
Shot put — 1. Abby Stewart, Shadle Park, 30-10; 2. Jaden Boschee, Shadle Park, 24-8; 3. Makenzie Fager, Shadle Park, 24-6.
Discus — 1. Abby Stewart, Shadle Park, 68-9; 2. Makenzie Fager, Shadle Park, 66-1; 3. Akira Clark, Shadle Park, 55-11.
Javelin — 1. Akira Clark, Shadle Park, 81-10; 2. Louise Najjuuko, Pullman, 71-8; 3. Makenzie Fager, Shadle Park, 66-7.
High jump — 1. Abi Caprye, Shadle Park, 4-10; 2. Abbey Flerchinger, Shadle Park, 4-6; 3. Shea Freeland-Schmer, Shadle Park, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Josie Anselmo, Shadle Park, 9-0; 2. Maile Sandberg, Pullman, 8-0; 3. Madison Claar, Shadle Park, 6-6.
Long jump — 1. Kyleigh Archer, Shadle Park, 15-6 3/4; 2. Lydia Park, Pullman, 15-3 1/4; 3. Abi Caprye, Shadle Park, 14-0 1/2.
Triple jump — 1. Kyleigh Archer, Shadle Park, 33-4; 2. Abbey Flerchinger, Shadle Park, 32-9; 3. Heidi Lee, Pulllman, 30-4 1/2.
Bantams felled by Knights
SPOKANE VALLEY — Clarkston’s Luke Siler and Christian Howell dominated the boys sprints while Mikoto Grimm took two events for the Bantam girls, but visiting Clarkston was outscored overall in both boys and girls competition by Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe East Valley.
BOYS
Team scores — East Valley 88, Clarkston 53.
100 — 1. Christian Howell, Clarkston, 11.35; 2. Dillon Kammers, East Valley, 11.75; 3. Ryken Craber, Clarkston, 11.81.
200 — 1. Luke Siler, Clarkston, 23.81; 2. Christian Howell, Clarkston, 23.89; 3. Dillon Kammers, East Valley, 23.93.
400 — 1. Luke Siler, Clarkston, 54.12; 2. Adrian Garza, East Valley, 55.90; 3. Joseph Graybill, East Valley, 1:01.37.
800 — 1. Donavan Brown, East Valley, 2:18.10; 2. Elija Hunter, East Valley, 2:18.91; 3. Mark Tadzhimatov, Clarkston, 2:23.41.
1600 — 1. Donavan Brown, East Valley, 5:03.90; 2. Mark Tadzhimatov, Clarkston, 5:07.46; 3. Spencer Sheffler, East Valley, 5:20.35.
3200 — 1. Daniel Escobar, East Valley, 11:54.39.
110 hurdles — 1. Ryken Craber, Clarkston, 17.70; 2. Talan Hughes, East Valley, 20.29; 3. Gage Broten, Clarkston, 21.98.
300 hurdles — 1. Bo Siler, Clarkston, 48.57; 2. Talan Hughes, East Valley, 49.26; 3. Emmanuel Coronel, East Valley, 51.22.
400 relay — 1. Clarkston (Bo Siler, Luke Siler, Ryken Craber, Christian Howell), 48.55.
1600 relay — 1. East Valley A (Adrian Garza, Talan Hughes, Donavan Brown, Brady Boykin), 3:47.23; 2. East Valley D, 4:09.03; 3. East Valley C, 4:10.98.
Shot put — 1. Logan Ihle, East Valley, 38-11; 2. Alonzo Vargas, East Valley, 36-9; 3. Matix Miacolo, East Valley, 35-6.
Discus — 1. Sage LoneBear, Clarkston, 146-7; 2. Logan Smith, East Valley, 100-6; 3. Dylan Akre, East Valley, 99-4.
Javelin — 1. Logan Ihle, East Valley, 121-7; 2. Miguel Rodriguez, East Valley, 112-10; 3. Brad Rowland, East Valley, 96-6.
High jump — 1. Anthony Nguyen, East Valley, 5-2; 2. Ryan Hansen, East Valley, 5-0; 3. Skyler Lorenzo, East Valley, 4-10.
Pole vault — 1. Andrew Strawn, East Valley, 13-0; 2. Tyler Hoffman, Clarkston, 10-0; 3. Lucas Vinyard, East Valley, 8-6.
Long jump — 1. Brady Boykin, East Valley, 20-7 1/2; 2. Anthony Nguyen, East Valley, 18-3 3/4; 3. Logan Swanson, East Valley, 17-7.
Triple jump — 1. Ryken Craber, Clarkston, 40-6 1/2; 2. Logan Swanson, East Valley, 35-2; 3. Kameron Blunt, Clarkston, 33-10.
GIRLS
Team scores — East Valley 107, Clarkston 25.
100 — 1. Makenzey Gillespie, East Valley, 13.30; 2. Emagyne Joseph, East Valley, 13.31; 3. Claire Dooley, Clarkston, 13.47.
200 — 1. Emagyne Joseph, East Valley, 28.19; 2. Claire Dooley, Clarkston, 28.74; 3. Maliah Cabbage, East Valley, 29.12.
400 — 1. Mikoto Grimm, Clarkston, 1:05.63; 2. Jordan Cassetto, Clarkston, 1:10.93; 3. Victoria Hendrickson, Clarkston, 1:20.33.
800 — 1. Mikoto Grimm, Clarkston, 2:44.48; 2. Rachel Metge, East Valley, 3:01.55; 3. Ella Shammo, East Valley, 3:14.66.
1600 — 1. Rachel Metge, East Valley, 6:27.65; 2. Camryn Petersen, East Valley, 6:50.83; 3. Taylor Celigoy, Clarkston, 6:55.29.
3200 — 1. Abby Crossley, East Valley, 11:40.41; 2. Logan Hofstee, East Valley, 11:40.89.
100 hurdles — 1. Ava Payne, East Valley, 21.06; 2. Alexis Murphy, East Valley, 25.83.
300 hurdles — 1. Makenzey Gillespie, East Valley, 55.40; 2. Ava Payne, East Valley, 56.53; 3. Andee Stevens, East Valley, 58.10.
Shot put — 1. Lily Sullivan, East Valley, 32-6; 2. Sydney Petersen, East Valley, 29-10; 3. Zoey Manley, East Valley, 26-4.
Discus — 1. Lily Sullivan, East Valley, 106-8; 2. Zoey Manley, East Valley, 90-6; 3. Kaylee Phipps, East Valley, 72-6.
Javelin — 1. Haylee Thomas, East Valley, 100-5; 2. Nevaeh Mourin, East Valley, 92-11; 3. Sydney Petersen, East Valley, 88-6.
High jump — 1. Jordan Cassetto, Clarkston, 4-10; 2. Avy Phillpot, East Valley, 4-8; 3. Ophelia Bloom, East Valley, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Ophelia Bloom, East Valley, 7-0; 2. Alexis Murphy, East Valley, 7-0; 3. Mia Bunce, Clarkston, 6-6.
Long jump — 1. Lilly Van Den Berg, East Valley, 14-9; 2. Lacy Akre, East Valley, 12-10; 3. Kate Robinson, East Valley, 12-5.
Triple jump — 1. Lilli Van Den Berg, East Valley, 32-0; 2. Katie Payne, East Valley, 30-8.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNISClearwater Valley 9, Lewiston JV 6
Visiting Clearwater Valley of Kooskia edged past Lewiston’s JV in a nonleague team tennis dual.