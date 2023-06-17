Cougar standout Henley accepts invitation to NFL combine

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley celebrates after a tackle during an Oct. 27 Pac-12 game against Utah.

 August Frank/Tribune

Between a Super Bowl champ’s sudden rise, three rookies hoping to make a mark and Minshew potentially vying for a starting job on a new team, the year has already been full of change for the Washington State football players in the NFL.

Here is a look at what has changed and who is trying to hold onto a roster spot before NFL teams cut their groups from 90 to 53 players in August.