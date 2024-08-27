AREA ROUNDUP: Cougs’ Kurui wins NCAA Regional cross country title

AREA ROUNDUP

COLFAX — At the NCAA Division I West Regionals cross country meet held at Colfax Golf Club on Friday, freshman Evans Kurui of Washington State won the men’s 10-kilometer race with a time of 28 minutes, 53.7 seconds.

The men’s team finished ninth from a field of 31. The women took seventh from 39 teams behind a 10th-place individual finish from Zenah Cheptoo with a 6k time of 19:46.8 — a new personal best for the freshman.

Kurui and Cheptoo each earned a place in the NCAA National Championships that will take place in Madison, Wisc.

For the Idaho Vandals, Maya Kobylanski took 80th among women with a 21:13.7 6k to spearhead a 15th-place team showing, while Sam Fulbright led the men to a 23rd-place team showing with a 109th-place 10k finish in 31:37.1.

WOMEN

Team scores — 1. Oregon, 43; 2. Stanford, 67; 3. Washington, 101; 4. Gonzaga, 134; 5. Portland, 156; 6. Boise State, 168; 7. Washington State, 169; 8. Cal Poly, 237; 9. Oregon State, 297; 10. CBU, 317; 11. UC Davis, 365; 12. UCLA, 381; 13. California, 463; 14. San Diego State, 478; 15. Idaho, 480; 16. UC San Diego, 510; 17. Seattle U, 522; 18. Long Beach State, 570; 19. San Francisco, 571; 20. UC Riverside, 583 ; 21. Eastern Washington, 584; 22. UC Irvine, 585; 23. Arizona, 638; 24. St. Mary’s (CA), 653; 25. Cal St. Fullerton, 676; 26. Hawaii, 729; 27. Santa Clara, 770; 28. Sacramento St., 777; 29. UC Santa Barbara, 816; 30. Fresno State, 829; 31. San Diego, 908; 32. Utah Tech, 951; 33. USC, 984; 34. Pepperdine, 986; 35. Portland State, 1,031; 36. Loyola Marymount, 1,050; 37. CSUN, 1,130; 38. UNLV, 1,220; 39. Pacific, 1,227.

WSU individuals — 10. Zenah Cheptoo, 19:46.8; 28. Alaina Stone Boggs, 20:18.9; 34. Neema Kimtai, 20:28.4; 42. Nicole Bissell, 20:35.2; 60. Caroline Jepkorir, 20:55.6; 64. Jessica Duran, 20:58.3; 94. Sabrina Colbert, 21:22.4.

MEN

Team scores — 1. Washington, 66; 2. Oregon, 68; 3. Stanford, 73; 4. CBU, 99; 5. Portland, 102; 6. Gonzaga, 135; 7. Boise State, 181; 8. Cal Poly, 235; 9. Washington State, 244; 10. Cal St. Fullerton, 324; 11. California, 327; 12. UC Davis, 357; 13. Santa Clara, 362; 14. St. Mary’s (CA), 432; 15. UC Riverside, 456; 16. Arizona, 457; 17. Eastern Washington, 534; 18. UC San Diego, 541; 19. UC Irvine, 617; 20. UC Santa Barbara, 641; 21. Pepperdine, 643; 22. Utah Tech, 659; 23. Idaho, 663; 24. San Francisco, 702; 25. Grand Canyon, 709; 26. Long Beach St., 742; 27. Sacramento St., 780; 28. CSUN, 784; 29. San Diego, 838; 30. Seattle U., 859; 31. Portland State, 875.

WSU individuals — 1. Evans Kurui, 28:53.7; 42. Brian Barsaiya, 29:58.1; 61. Evan Bruce, 30:33.0; 62. Kelvin Limo, 30:35.1; 83. Leo Cook, 31:06.2; 100. Leif Swanson, 31:23.4; 117. Jacob Easton, 31:41.7.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Idaho drops 18th straight match

CHENEY, Wash. — The Vandals improved in each set, but lost to host Eastern Washington 25-4, 25-11, 25-20 in a Big Sky match at Reese Court.

Taylor Brickey led Idaho (1-24, 0-14) with nine kills. Natalia Wielgus had 20 assists and the lone Vandal ace.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LCSC 86, Carroll 79

BUTTE, Mont. — Alton Hamilton topped the 20-point mark for the third consecutive game to lead No. 22 Lewis-Clark State to a nonconference win against Carroll of Montana in the Comfort Inn Fall Classic.

The sophomore had 25 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 8-for-9 at the free-throw line for the Warriors (4-0). Hamilton also led LC State with eight rebounds and six assists.

Senior Taden King added 16 points. Grayson Hunt, of Pullman, had nine points and five rebounds. John Lustig, of Colfax, filled the stat sheet with seven points, four assists and three rebounds.

CARROLL (2-4)

De La Cruz 6-11 0-0 12, Cuaresma 3-3 0-0 8, Harrison 0-2 0-0 0, Kramer 5-11 0-0 10, Crane 7-12 1-2 16, Moore 4-8 0-0 9, Round 3-8 3-4 10, Lang 3-9 7-7 14. Totals 31-64 11-13 79.

LC STATE (4-0)

Carpenter 0-2 0-0 0, Lustig 3-7 1-3 7, Morris 3-5 0-0 6, Smith 2-3 0-0 4, Hamilton 8-13 8-9 25, Boykins 1-4 7-8 9, King 5-10 3-4 16, Hunt 4-5 1-2 9, Jedlicka 1-4 1-2 3, Nordland 3-4 0-0 7, Salguero 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 21-28 86.

Halftime — LC State 40-36. 3-Point Goals — Carroll 6-15 (Cuaresma 2-2, Crane 1-3, Moore 1-2, Round 1-2, Lang 1-2, Harrison 0-2, De La Cruz 0-2), LC State 5-22 (King 3-8, Hamilton 1-3, Nordland 1-2, Carpenter 0-2, Lustig 0-2, Morris 0-2, Jedlicka 0-2, Boykins 0-1). Rebounds — Carroll 26 (Round, Kramer 6), LC State 30 (Hamilton 8). Assists — Carroll 8 (Crane, Harrison, De La Cruz 2), LC State 15 (Hamilton 6). Fouled Out — Lang. Total Fouls — Carroll 22, LC State 15.

Iowa 76, Washington St. 66

MOLINE, Ill. — The Cougars suffered their first blemish of the season in a nonconference loss to Iowa at the John Deere Quad Hoops Showdown.

Nate Calmese led Washington State (3-1) with 27 points on 12-of-22 shooting. LeJuan Watts had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Lapwai alum Kase Wynott made his collegiate debut, notching two points on 1-of-2 shooting in seven minutes of play.

WASHINGTON ST. (3-1)

Erikstrup 1-5 0-0 3, Price 3-5 1-2 8, L.Watts 5-10 0-0 11, Calmese 12-22 2-2 27, Coward 3-10 2-2 9, I.Watts 1-10 0-0 2, Okafor 0-1 4-6 4, Wynott 1-2 0-0 2, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 9-12 66.

IOWA (4-0)

Dembele 2-6 0-0 5, Freeman 9-15 3-4 21, Pa.Sandfort 5-15 6-8 18, Dix 0-2 2-2 2, Harding 3-7 0-0 7, Traore 2-5 1-2 5, Thelwell 2-4 1-2 7, Pr.Sandfort 0-3 4-5 4, C.Koch 2-3 0-2 6, Brauns 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 25-60 18-27 76.

Halftime — Washington St. 36-33. 3-Point Goals — Washington St. 5-28 (Price 1-3, L.Watts 1-3, Erikstrup 1-4, Calmese 1-5, Coward 1-6, Wynott 0-1, I.Watts 0-6), Iowa 8-25 (C.Koch 2-3, Thelwell 2-3, Pa.Sandfort 2-10, Harding 1-1, Dembele 1-3, Freeman 0-1, Traore 0-1, Pr.Sandfort 0-3). Fouled Out_Erikstrup, Price. Rebounds — Washington St. 40 (L.Watts 10), Iowa 34 (Freeman 11). Assists — Washington St. 11 (L.Watts 4), Iowa 14 (Harding 4). Total Fouls — Washington St. 25, Iowa 13. A — 8,488 (9,200).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LC State 73, Carroll 44

The No. 22 Lewis-Clark State Warriors had an early-season statement win against No. 7 Carroll of Montana at the P1FCU Activity Center.

LC State (4-0) shot 10-of-15 from the field in the first quarter and outscored the Fighting Saints 22-10. The Warriors held Carroll to 30% shooting in the game.

Sitara Byrd had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Darian Herring had 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds with zero turnovers.

Ellie Sander led LC State with 15 points and added six rebounds and three steals. Payton Hymas had nine points and eight assists.