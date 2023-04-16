PULLMAN — The Washington State football team wrapped up its second scrimmage on Saturday, one week before the annual Crimson and Gray spring game.
Going into Saturday, the Cougars still had questions about several key position groups — namely offensive line, running back and receiver.
Here’s a look at how some of those questions were answered.
Defense wins early
Early in the scrimmage, it was the defense that showed out. Not only did both the first- and second-team units win the simulated goal-line situation, they also held the offense scoreless through the first four possessions and had a few opportunities for interceptions early.
The offense found a groove after a 33-yard field goal by kicker Dean Janikowski, but the early showing for the defense, which deployed big nickel and dime packages throughout the scrimmage, was a good one.
“I think we’re trying to be versatile and a little bit more multiple,” Washington State coach Jake Dickert said. “I think that’s what (defensive coordinator Jeff) Schmedding has brought to our defense – a multiple-front look with a bunch of different guys dropping and moving and in coverage.”
The defense continued to have moments throughout the scrimmage. Redshirt senior transfer Devin Richardson had a solid day at linebacker in coverage and in the run game, and three players had interceptions on the day: redshirt sophomore linebacker Joseph Roback, redshirt freshman linebacker Hudson Cedarland and redshirt freshman defensive back Reece Sylvester.
But the offense showed itself to be more than capable, as well.
Who wants six?
Establishing the running game was the main focus for the offense Saturday, according to Dickert. But sorting out the receiving room and improving on the offensive line was also on the short list of things to improve on for the Cougs.
Dickert described the running game as “streaky” throughout the scrimmage, but there were noticeable improvements in the backfield.
Redshirt freshman running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker had a great day toting the ball, finding the end zone three times.
“Today, I feel like what I liked a lot was just how aggressive up front we were,” Schlenbaker said. “Instead of getting pushed back, we were pushing forwards and opening holes for us.”
The offensive line, despite giving up five sacks, still had a solid day in pass-protection. Quarterbacks Cam Ward, John Mateer and Luke Holcomb generally had enough time to go through their reads and let plays develop, and the receivers benefited from it. At receiver, junior transfer Josh Kelly, senior Lincoln Victor and sophomores Leon Neal Jr. and Tre Horner all found the end zone. Sophomore receiver Tsion Nunnally and junior DT Sheffield both had great days, as well.
Victor had a 69-yard touchdown pass from Mateer and Nunnally went 72 yards down to the 3-yard line on the next possession.
“I think (the receivers) are mature competitors,” Victor said. “I think this room is all about doing their job well and doing their job to the best of their abilities. I think this year we brought in guys who fit the mold of what it’s like to be here and added value to our room. And I think that’s the biggest difference in a lot of teams. If you guys have individual players, you’re not going to be able to play for each other. And I think this year, we made it an emphasis that we got to get each other open, we got to make plays, we got to strain, we got to do the extra efforts to really get to where we want to get to. And I think from the top down, that receiver room has been open to learning.”
Juice Players of the Day
On the offensive side, Nunnally earned Juice Player of the Day for his efforts, catching four passes for 148 yards in decent reps with the first and second-string teams.
For defense, Cedarland earned the honors with his interception and pass deflections and solid showing against the run.
Up Next
Washington State will have two more practices this week before its Crimson and Gray Spring Game at 3 p.m. on April 22 at Gesa Field.