Crapuchettes, Logos Knights take second at state cross country meet

AREA ROUNDUP
EAGLE, Idaho — Logos of Moscow took second place in Class 2A boys team scoring as multiple levels of Idaho state championship cross country competition were held in the midst of stormy weather at Eagle Island State Park on Saturday.
Top-20 finishers received medals.
John Henry Crapuchettes made a runner-up individual showing with a 5-kilometer time of 16 minutes, 40.09 seconds to lead the Knights to that 2A team result, trailing Hayden Smith’s 16:24.79 individual first-place finish that spearheaded a team victory for Rockland.
“(Crapuchettes) had a really smart race, paced himself well, looked conrfident the whole time,” Logos coach Paula Casebolt said. “He’s the kind of guy that’s running by you, and he’ll acutally look at you and smile, but he’s serious about competing.”
Freshman Emma Darrah led the Logos girls with a 12th-place time of 20:36.11.
At the 5A level, Cora Crawford of Moscow (12th place, 19:52.72) and Lucas Clements of Lewiston (20th place, 16:45.91) medaled to lead area athletes.
BOYS
CLASS 2A
Team scores — 1. Rockland 68; 2. Logos 88; 3. Grace 100; 4. Victory Charter 115; 5. North Star Charter 168; 6. Challis 173; 7. Valley 191; 8. Raft River 201; 9. Tri-Valley 206; 10. Rimrock 227; 11. Genesee 244; 12. Alturas Prep 268; 13. Prairie 305.
Area medalists — 2. John Henry Crapuchettes, Log, 16:40.09; 9. Bear Lopez, Log, 17:21.81; 11. Ben Farr, Gen, 17:25.43; 14. Manuel Mendez, Timberline (Weippe), 17:49.24; 17. Ethan Bremer, Log, 17:53.12.
CLASS 3A
Team scores — 1. Ririe 48; 2. Soda Springs 55; 3. North Fremont 89; 4. Malad 98; 5. Firth 100; 6. Parma 168; 7. Nampa Christian 209; 8. Ambrose 228; 9. Grangeville 248; 10. New Plymouth 288.
CLASS 5A
Team scores — 1. Skyline 66; 2. Idaho Falls 67; 3. Century 99; 4. Bishop Kelly 137; 5. Preston 156; 6. Twin Falls 193; 7. Bonneville 203; 8. Middleton 207; 9. Burley 209; 10. Vallivue 221; 11. Moscow 234; 12. Sandpoint 241; 13. Jerome 296.
Area medalists — 20. Lucas Clements, Lew, 16:45.91.
GIRLS
CLASS 2A
Team scores — 1. Victory Charter 29; 2. Grace 56; 3. Raft River 87; 4. Valley 133; 5. Butte County 134; 6. Tri-Valley 136; 7. Logos 146; 8. Prairie 190; 9. Camas County 215.
Area medalists — 12. Emma Darrah, Log, 20:36.11.
CLASS 3A
Team scores — 1. Ririe 73; 2. Malad 90; 3. West Side 100; 4. Nampa Christian 107; 5. Soda Springs 108; 6. North Fremont 138; 7. Kellogg 167; 8. Firth 230; 9. New Plymouth 259; 10. Ambrose 263; 11. Parma 283; 12. Melba 320; 13. Grangeville 356.
CLASS 5A
Team scores — 1. Twin Falls 63; 2. Bishopy Kelly 71; 3. Preston 93; 4. Idaho Falls 95; 5. Shelley 129; 6. Skyline 148; 7. Jerome 177; 8. Century 178; 9. Lakeland 248; 10. Wood River 282; 11. Sandpoint 283; 12. Vallivue 285; 13. Skyview 313.
Area medalists — 12. Cora Crawford, Mos, 19:52.72.
Hounds, Bantams make State
YAKIMA, Wash. — Ada Harris of Pullman was the top area placer in fifth with a time of 19 minutes, 17.25 seconds in the girls race as athletes from Pullman and Clarkston competed in a Class 2A regional meet held at Apple Ridge Cross Country Course.
Avery Peters of Clarkston took ninth in the boys race with a mark of 16:11.34. Neither Pullman nor Clarkston qualified a full squad for State on either the boys or girls side, but they combined for a half-dozen athletes set to go as individuals.
The Washington Class 2A state meet will be held on Saturday at Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Ellensburg 25; 2. West Valley (Spokane) 101; 3. Selah 113; 4. Ephrata 115; 5. Quincy 132; 6. Othello 154; 7. Rogers 170; 8. Prosser 183; 9. Grandview 232; 10. East Valley (Yakima) 250; 11. Toppenish 269.
Area state qualifiers — 9. Avery Peters, Clk, 16:11.34; 19. Felix Fisher, Pul, 16:35.65.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Ellensburg 60; 2. West Valley (Spokane) 72; 3. Selah 93; 4. Prosser 113; 5. East Valley (Yakima) 117; 6. Pullman 125; 7. Ephrata 137; 8. Toppenish 170; 9. Quincy 262.
Area state qualifiers — 5. Ada Harris, Pul, 19:17.25; 16. Alison Hathaway, Pul, 20:08.67; 19. Lexie York, Clk, 20:22.23; 24. Elise Stoffegren, Clk, 20:35.15.
Viking boys second at Districts
WENATCHEE, Wash. — Twins Brendan and Kieran Snekvik led the Garfield-Palouse boys to a second-place team finish in the Class 1B regional meet held at Walla Walla Point Park.
Brendan Snekvik notched a fourth-place time of 16 minutes, 54.38 seconds, while his brother was close behind in fifth at 16:59.50. Tanner Baerlocher of Colton headed up the Wildcat effort with a sixth-place finish in 17:16.66.
Valley Christian of Spokane swept the top three individual spots and the team title.
Team scores — 1. Valley Christian 23; 2. Garfield-Palouse 71; 3. Chesteron Academy 81; 4. Garden City Academy 111; 5. Wellpinit 159; 6. Republic 163; 7. Colton 171; 8. Yakama Nation Tribal 198; 9. Mary Walker 230.
Top 10 individuals — 1. Westin Madden, VC, 16:18.26; 2. Wesley Hendrickson, VC, 16:43.22; 3. Preston Arnold, VC, 16:46.82; 4. Brendan Snekvik, GP, 16:54.38; 5. Kieran Snekvik, GP, 16:59.50; 6. Tanner Baerlocher, Col, 17:16.66; 7. Aidan Cashman, Che, 17:18.18; 8. Connor Simonds, VC, 17:33.26; 9. Matthew Moore, VC, 17:46.58; 10. Ronnie McCullough, Wel, 17:56.45.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALLAsotin 34, Northwest Christian 19
COLBERT, Wash. — Trailing 13-0 early in the third quarter, Asotin rallied to victory over Northwest Christian of Colbert behind four touchdowns scored by Peter Eggleston, clinching a Northeast 2B League title and concluding its regular season undefeated in the process.
After a scoreless opening quarter, the host Crusaders (7-2, 4-2) got on the board in the second, then notched a kickoff return touchdown on the opening play of the second half.
Eggleston caught a pass from Cody Ells to break the Panthers’ drought, then ran in three more touchdowns over the remainder of the game, totaling 167 rushing yards.
“Our offensive line responded well, and Peter carried the load for us,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “Of course, our defense played well all night long. Northwest Christian has an explosive offense, and our defense did a good job of limiting them.”
Asotin (9-0) will now enjoy a bye week before entering Washington Class 2B state playoff competition. Holman anticipates that his Panthers will receive a top-three seed.
Asotin 0 0 14 20—34
Northwest Christian 0 7 6 6—19
Northwest Christian — Talon Comfort-Willhite 40 pass from Hank Riddle (Adin Spuler kick).
Northwest Christian — Riddle 85 kickoff return (kick blocked).
Asotin — Peter Eggleston 32 pass from Cody Ells (Morgan Bunch kick).
Asotin — Eggleston 6 run (Bunch kick).
Asotin — Eggleston 4 run (kick failed).
Asotin — Colt Kelley 3 run (kick failed).
Northwest Christian — Ben Slade 38 pass from Riddle (kick blocked).
Asotin — Eggleston 31 run (Eggleston run).
Kamiah 56, Glenns Ferry 34
KAMIAH — David Kludt passed and ran for a combined eight touchdowns to lead Kamiah to victory over visiting Glenns Ferry as the Kubs opened their Idaho Class 2A state tournament campaign.
Kamiah (7-3) trailed 16-12 through the opening quarter and 22-12 early in the second, but proceeded to put up 30 consecutive points to take charge of the game.
Kludt went 17-of-23 with 276 passing yards and six touchdowns through the air while rushing for two more scores. Matthew and Everett Oatman were also a force for the Kubs.
The Kubs return to action for the next round of playoffs this coming weekend at a location and against an opponent to be announced.
“We’re looking forward to the challenge and happy to be surviving and advancing,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said.
Glenns Ferry 16 6 6 6—34
Kamiah 12 24 6 14—56
Kamiah — Matthew Oatman 28 pass from David Kludt (run failed).
Glenns Ferry — Landon Stewart 2 run (pass).
Kamiah — Lawson Landmark 85 pass from Kludt (pass failed).
Glenns Ferry — Bryce Sterling 80 kickoff return (pass).
Glenns Ferry — Sterling 26 pass from Stewart (run failed).
Kamiah — Gavin Schoening 6 pass from Kludt (Oatman pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — Kludt 4 run (Schoening pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — Schoening 3 pass from Kludt (Schoening pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — Oatman 39 pass from Kludt (pass failed).
Glenns Ferry — Unknown 2 run (run failed).
Kamiah — Kludt 11 run (Schoening pass from Kludt).
Kamiah — Oatman 23 pass from Kludt (pass failed).
Glenns Ferry — Unknown 2 run (run failed).
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALLBulldogs bring down Dragons
COLFAX — In opening-round Washington Class 2B district tournament play, host Colfax handled St. George’s of Spokane in straight sets.
The Bulldogs improved to 7-11 on the season. They will return to action for the next round playing as visitors on Tuesday at 4 p.m. against Davenport.
Set scores were not available.
HIGH SCHOOL SWIMMINGBengals, Bears make waves at Districts
MOSCOW — Host Moscow took second in girls and combined team scoring while Lewiston was third on both the boys and girls sides in the Class 5A district meet held at the Memorial Gym pool.
Suzka Martin topped the 200-yard individual medley and 100 breaststroke to head up the Moscow girls effort, with Claire Bernards adding a 100 backstroke win and a runner-up showing in the 100 butterfly.
Lewiston sophomore Ryann Schraufnagel claimed district titles in her two individual events, the 200- and 500-yard freestyle. Schraufnagel set personal records in both events, dropping 7.57 seconds for a time of 2:02.87 in the 200 and 14.66 seconds to clock 5:27.25 in the 500. She also contributed to a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay along with Sophia Carr, Corinne Sawyer and Ari Roy.
On the boys side, Noah Crossler of Moscow was another two-event winner, topping both the 100 backstroke and breastsroke. The Bengals’ Filippo Greggio finished first in the 100 breaststroke and teammate Kaden Antonich won the 200 individual medley. Noah Crossler of Moscow was another two-event winner, topping both the 100 backstroke and breastsroke.
Team scores along with top-three finishes from area individuals and winning area relay teams are listed below.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 170; 2. Moscow 138; 3. Lewiston 128; 4. Lakeland 37; 5. Wallace 4; 6. Kellogg 3.
200 freestyle — 1. Ryann Schraufnagel, Lew, 2:02.87; 3. Sophia Carr, Lew, 2:09.49.
200 IM — 1. Suzka Martin, Mos, 2:24.79; 2. Lillian Sawyer, Lew, 2:35.36; 3. McKenna Sept, Mos, 2:42.41.
100 butterfly — 2. Claire Bernards, Mos, 1:05.70; 3. Ari Roy, Lew, 1:09.27.
100 freestyle — 3. Corinne Sawyer, Lew, 58.79.
500 freestyle — 1. Schraufnagel, Lew, 5:27.25; 3. Carr, Lew, 5:57.49.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Lewiston (Sawyer, Carr, Roy, Schraufnagel), 1:50.32.
100 back — 1. Bernards, Mos, 1:06.64; 3. Roy, Lew, 1:09.25.
100 breast — 1. Martin, Mos, 1:11.37; 2. Addy Quist, Mos, 1:15.81; 3. Sept, Mos, 1:16.02.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 176; 2. Lakeland 129; 3. Lewiston 80; 4. Moscow 73; 5. Wallace 1.
200 IM — 1. Kaden Antonich, Lew, 2:18.43.
50 freestyle — 3. Deegan Everett, Lew, 23.89.
100 butterfly — 1. Noah Crossler, Mos, 52.50; 2. Filippo Greggio, Lew, 59.64; 3. Everett, Lew, 1:00.83.
100 back — 1. Crossler, Mos, 55.57.
100 breast — 1. Greggio, Lew, 1:07.04.
COMBINED
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 346; 2. Moscow 211; 3. Lewiston 208; 4. Lakeland 166; 5. Wallace 5; 6. Kellogg 3.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRYCougs’ Kurui claims WCC title
LODI, Calif. — Washington State freshman Evans Kurui raced to a men’s title with an 8-kilometer time of 22 minutes, 52.0 seconds in the West Coast Conference championship meet held at Micke Grove Links.
The Cougar women were also led by a freshman — Zenah Cheptoo, who took third place with a 6K time of 20:06.3.
In team scoring, the Cougs took third in both the men’s and women’s fields.
WSU will return to action for the NCAA West Regional Championship at Colfax Golf Club on Nov. 15.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Gonzaga 35; 2. Portland 49; 3. Washington State 63; 4. Oregon State 83; 5. St. Mary’s (Cal.) 160; 6. San Francisco 169; 7. Santa Clara 217; 8. San Diego 241; 9. Loyola Marymount 262; 10. Pepperdine 267; 11. Pacific 343.
WSU individuals — 3. Zenah Cheptoo, 20:06.3; 11. Caroline Jepkorir, 20:30.6; 13. Alaina Stone Boggs, 20:30.9; 16. Neema Kimtai, 20:42.1; 20. Nicole Bissell, 20:59.3.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Portland 27; 2. Gonzaga 42; 3. Washington State 61; 4. Santa Clara 131; 5. St. Mary’s (Cal.) 156; 6. San Francisco 176; 7. Pepperdine 179; 8. San Diego 227.
WSU individuals — 1. Evans Kurui, 22:52.0; 10. Leif Swanson, 23:53.3; 11. Brian Barsaiya, 23:59.5; 16. Kelvin Limo, 24:18.5; 25. Evan Bruce, 24:42.0.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERWashington State 1, San Francisco 0
SAN FRANCISCO — A goal right out of the gates from Kendall Campbell off an assist from Raniyah Burton proved to be all Washington State needed en route to a shutout win over San Francisco in West Coast Conference competition.
Goalkeeper Nadia Cooper presided over her 32nd career win and 20th shutout for the Cougs (6-5-6, 3-2-3). This was WSU’s last road contest of the regular season, with two home matches set for this coming week to wrap up conference play.
Washington State 1 0—1
San Francisco 0 0—0
Washington State — Kendall Campbell (Raniyah Burton), 1st.
Shots — Washington State 12, San Francisco 11. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 2, San Francisco: Kira Ybarra 2.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Warriors tame Yotes
CALDWELL, Idaho – Lewis-Clark State battled to a 25-23, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18 Cascade Conference victory over No. 23 College of Idaho, completing a season sweep of its in-state rival.
The victory also clinched a spot in the Cascade Conference tournament for the Warriors (14-11, 11-9).
LC’s Juliauna Forgauch Aguilar led the match with 21 kills, while Karissa Lindner added 10 on a .438 attack percentage. Abbey Neff (14) and Esther Kailiponi (13) combined for 27 Warrior assists.
LC State is sixth in conference standings heading into the final week of the regular season.
Cougs go down at Pepperdine
MALIBU, Calif. — Washington State fell to Pepperdine in a 27-25, 25-10, 25-18 West Coast Conference decision.
The Cougars (12-8, 7-4) tallied five blocks as a team, including four block assists from Lucie Blažková and three from Katy Ryan. Ryan finished with nine kills and four digs to go along with her blocks, while Blažková added four kills.
Italia Bernal put up 21 assists, three aces, four digs, a block and a kill. Emma Barbero racked up 11 digs, and had three assists and an ace.
Vandals bow to Vikings
PORTLAND, Ore. — Idaho suffered a 25-14, 25-19, 25-8 defeat to Big Sky Conference opponent Portland State.
The Vandals (1-21, 0-11) benefited from six kills and nine digs by Taylor Brickey along with 11 assists from Miya Carmichael in the ultimately unsuccessful effort.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SWIMMING
Arizona 167, Idaho 133
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Idaho’s Ginger Kiefer set a pool record in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 3.34 seconds and helped the Vandals to four event victories, but Idaho dropped a team dual to host Arizona.
The Vandals’ 200 free relay team of Madelynn Butler, Grace Rubel, Sydney Heasman and Ella Haskins posted another pool record with a 1:33.78 finish.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Cougars Continue Play at Duck Invitational
EUGENE, Ore. — For a second straight day, freshman Chisato Kanemaki captured two wins to lead Washington State in the Duck Invitational at Oregon’s Student Tennis Center.
Kanemaki opened the day teaming with Martina Puvill to defeat Idaho’s Lena Beckx and Valentina Rodas, 6-2. In singles, Kanemaki battled past Oregon’s Candela Aparisi, 6-3, 3-6, 10-7. Also posting singles wins for WSU were senior Hania Abouelsaad and sophomore Martina Markov.
Duck Invitational play concldues today.
Doubles — Chisato Kanemaki/Martina Puvill, WSU, def. Lena Beckx/Valentina Rodas, Idaho, 6-2; Hannah Koprowska/Naomi Schraeder, Idaho, def. Martina Markov/Madhu Satishbabu, WSU, 6-2.
Singles — Hania Abouelsaad, WSU, def. Tilde Jagare, Ore., 6-4, 6-1; Olivia Symons, Ore., def. Martina Puvill,WSU, 6-4, 6-2; Martina Markov, WSU) def. Karin Young, Ore., 3-6, 7-5, 12-10; Chisato Kanemaki, WSU, def. Candela Aparisi, Ore., 6-3, 3-6, 10-7; Marjorie Souza, Ore., def. Madhumitha Satishbabu, WSU, 6-4, 6-0.