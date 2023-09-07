CINCINNATI — J.P. Crawford hit a three-run home run and Cal Raleigh added a solo shot during Seattle’s five-run fourth inning as the Mariners ended a three-game losing streak with an 8-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night.

Raleigh had three hits and Mike Ford added a two-run homer in the second inning in support of Logan Gilbert (13-5), who struck out nine in 5 2/3 innings to improve to 4-0 in his last five starts. He gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks.

Tags

Recommended for you