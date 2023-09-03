NEW YORK — J.P. Crawford had three hits, including a tiebreaking homer leading off the ninth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Mets 8-7 on Saturday night to extend their slim lead in the AL West.

Crawford hit the second pitch from Adam Ottavino (1-5) into the right-field seats for the Mariners, who squandered a four-run lead but still improved to 39-16 since July 1 — the best record in the majors during that span.

