SAN DIEGO — The early-season magic for the Washington State baseball team continued Sunday.
Sophomore catcher Will Cresswell hit a one-out solo home run to left-center field as the Cougars rallied from a 2-0 first-inning deficit to stun UC San Diego 3-2 in the Tony Gwynn Legacy at Triton Ballpark.
"It was a character win, a grit win, a toughness win, one of those games you can put in your back pocket and go, 'we can find a way to get on top when things aren't going well,'" WSU coach Brian Green said. "Really proud of the guys. They were calm, they were aggressive. We had nothing going. We were getting it put on us early on, so a great win for the program."
Junior outfielder Jonah Advincula went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI for the Cougars (6-1), who are three wins away from matching a 9-1 start in 2021. Senior first baseman Jacob McKeon had an RBI double as Washington State managed just six hits in the game.
But the Cougar pitching staff was that much better, allowing UC San Diego (2-4) just five hits. Patrick Hackworth went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Tritons.
Junior right-hander Andrew Baughn (2-0) struck out two in a perfect two innings of relief to earn the win. Junior right-hander Chase Grillo allowed a hit and struck out one in getting the final two outs to pick up his second save of the year.
Ryan Rissas (0-1) was tagged with the loss. He allowed four hits and an earned run, striking out three.
UC San Diego scored its only runs of the game in the first inning. Hackworth led off with a single. An out later, Matt Halbach's single advanced Hackworth to second. Doyle Kane loaded the bases with an infield hit, then Michael Furman followed with a two-run double to center.
From there, the Washington State pitching was lights out, allowing just two hits the remainder of the game.
Meanwhile, the Cougars tied the game with two runs in the sixth with two outs. Senior second baseman Jacob Harvey singled and Advincula followed with a double to right. Harvey scored all the way from first when the relay throw bounced to the second baseman, and Advincula went to third on the play. Then McKeon tied it up on a double to right-center.
Junior first baseman Sam Brown led off the ninth with a single, but he was thrown out trying to stretch it into a double. That set up Cresswell, who lined the first pitch he saw over the fence in left-center field for the winning margin.
"It felt good," said Cresswell, who also homered in Friday's 14-1 victory against San Diego State. "I was talking with coach Green and it slowed me down a little bit. Used the pitch clock to our advantage and put a good swing on that one."
Halbach singled with two outs in the ninth off Grillo, but Kane flew out to center to end it.
The Cougars conclude play in the event at 1 p.m. today against UNLV.
Washington State 000 002 001—3 6 3
UC San Diego 200 000 000—2 6 2
Taylor, Jones (6), Baughn (7), Grillo (9) and Cresswell; Forcucci, Rissas (6), Chriss (9) and Gonzalez. W — Baughn. L — Rissas. S — Grillo.