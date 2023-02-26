WSU baseball

Washington State sophomore catcher Will Cresswell celebrates his solo home run in the ninth inning of Sunday's game at UC San Diego in the Tony Gwynn Legacy.

 WSU Athletics

SAN DIEGO — The early-season magic for the Washington State baseball team continued Sunday.

Sophomore catcher Will Cresswell hit a one-out solo home run to left-center field as the Cougars rallied from a 2-0 first-inning deficit to stun UC San Diego 3-2 in the Tony Gwynn Legacy at Triton Ballpark.