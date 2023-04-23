PULLMAN — While Washington State’s previous scrimmage was more of a back-and-forth affair between the first-team offenses and defenses, there was no question as to which side was superior during the team’s annual Crimson and Gray game Saturday at Gesa Field.
The Crimson team won the game 42-14, dominating the short-handed Gray squad which was missing starting edges Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. for the majority of the game.
The annual spring game concluded WSU’s spring football camp. Here are a few of the takeaways from the game.
Offense takes control
The last Washington State scrimmage was a balanced showing from both defensive and offensive units. The defense controlled the scrimmage early, the offense was in control for the middle portion and when the second and third-stringers came in towards the end of the scrimmage, both sides showed promising plays.
In the Crimson and Gray game, there was no question that the offense was the story. The Crimson team, containing the first-team offense, dominated team Gray, containing the first-team defense.
The Crimson scored on four out of its first six offensive drives, highlighted by big catches by junior transfer wide receiver DT Sheffield, who finished with three snags for 121 yards.
“It feels amazing,” Sheffield said. “I’ve been ready to do this for a long time. (I’ve) been at juco for a minute. Now I get to finally let it out.”
The offensive line, which last year was one of the worst in the Pac-12 in giving up sacks, allowed no sacks on the Crimson quarterbacks until the final moments of the game. And the two Crimson running backs, sophomore Jaylen Jenkins and redshirt senior Nakia Watson, finished with a combined 18 rushes for 79 yards and four touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Cam Ward finished the game going 12-for-16 passing for 259 yards and one touchdown.
“I gotta watch the film a little bit, but DT was the one that really stands out as I was watching it live,” Dickert said. “I thought Cam was super sharp and he’s put in a lot of hard work. So, I’m happy for him to see the results of that.”
O-line showing growth
In last season’s spring game, there weren’t enough available offensive linemen to simulate a game format, resulting in the 2022 Crimson and Gray game being more of an extra scrimmage than an actual game.
This season, that was not the case. There still weren’t enough linemen to fully rotate through first, second and third strings, but that made it all the more encouraging to see the linemen keep quarterbacks Ward, redshirt freshman Emmett Brown, redshirt freshman John Mateer and redshirt sophomore Luke Holcomb upright for the majority of the game.
“We had low numbers,” junior transfer lineman Esa Pole said. “We had a lot of guys on the injury reserve and stuff. Half of (the offensive line was) on the Gray team, so a lot of the reps came from just lack of numbers. (Crimson) only had six guys on our offensive line on our side. So, getting rest is going to take some work.”
The offensive line had its work cut out for it, especially given the numbers. The Crimson offense opened the game in a two-tight end set and worked through its formations, running a four-wide spread later in the game that helped challenge the offensive line in pass protection.
“(The playbook opening up) just shows the flexibility that (offensive coordinator) Ben Arbuckle has,” Pole said. “Just the things that he has brought to our offense. I came from a junior college playbook that only had about three plays: outside zone, inside zone and get back — pass block. So coming over here (I’m) just sitting in the film room with my guys and just hunkering down and (seeing) what we got to do depending on what we see, the fronts that we get, and being students of the game.”
Depth chart becoming clearer
Coming into the spring, how the wide receiver room was going to look with the departures of receivers like De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie and how the linebacker room was going to look with the departure of Daiyan Henley were some of the biggest questions coming into the year.
After the conclusion of spring ball, the answer for both position groups is becoming clearer.
The starting four receivers for the first-team offense on the Crimson team were Fresno State transfer Josh Kelly, UNLV transfer Kyle Williams, senior Lincoln Victor and Sheffield.
Redshirt sophomore Orion Peters was out for the Crimson and Gray game due to injury, and Tsion Nunnally, a standout so far in the spring, suited up for the Gray squad, making it clear that nothing is set in stone yet. But based on the results, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the starting four wide receivers be similar if not exactly the same when the season starts.
In addition to Sheffield’s 121 yards receiving, Kelly added 82 yards of his own on three receptions. Nunnally had 84 yards on four catches for the Gray squad.
Linebacker is still more of a question mark, and the answer might be that there is none — yet.
Redshirt freshman Hudson Cedarland made his mark during the previous scrimmage and got reps for the first-team defense during the spring game, and redshirt junior Kyle Thornton got significant reps on Saturday, as well. Texas transfer Devin Richardson, who has been getting reps almost exclusively with the first team throughout the spring, played primarily with the second-team defense on Saturday.
“We’re going to be a rotating door at linebacker,” Dickert said. “Probably the biggest position that we got to shore up. So these guys have a big summer to make sure that we have the ability to go out there and make plays and command the defense. And it was probably more to get more reps. I think (Thornton) has been a pretty big bright spot. We’re going to play him at mike (linebacker), we’re going to play him at will (linebacker), and we gave (Devin) an opportunity to go command that side of the ball.”
Up Next
The Crimson and Gray game concluded the spring football schedule for the Cougars. The team will be back practicing around the first week of August.
