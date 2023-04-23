PULLMAN — While Washington State’s previous scrimmage was more of a back-and-forth affair between the first-team offenses and defenses, there was no question as to which side was superior during the team’s annual Crimson and Gray game Saturday at Gesa Field.

The Crimson team won the game 42-14, dominating the short-handed Gray squad which was missing starting edges Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr. for the majority of the game.