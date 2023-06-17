AREA ROUNDUP
SANDPOINT — The Lewis-Clark Cubs split an American Legion single-A league doubleheader against the North Idaho Lakers of Sandpoint, winning the first game 7-2 before dropping the second installment 4-0.
“It was a step in the right direction for the club,” said Cubs coach Kent Knigge, who lauded the pitching of Jayden Estlund and Austin Topp along with River Stamper’s showing at catcher in the Game 1 victory.
Zack Bambacigno had two hits including a triple in the win, while Mason Way had a team-high three total hits on the day for the Cubs (6-5). Tucker Roberts struck out five through 3 2/3 innings pitched in the Game 2 defeat.
A complete box score for Game 1 was not available.
GAME 1
Lewis-Clark 010 140 1—7 6 2
North Idaho 011 000 0—2 8 3
Lewis-Clark hits — Z. Bambacigno 2 (2B), M. Way 2, A. Topp, C. Kelley.
GAME 2
Lewis-Clark 000 000 0—0 3 0
North Idaho 030 001 x—4 6 0
T. Roberts, B. Schumacher (4), G. Kennedy (6) and Topp; B. Campbell and C. Inge.
Lewis-Clark hits — A. Bean, Way, G. Hiebert.
North Idaho hits — J. Tyler 2 (2B), G. Johnson (2B), M. Little, P. Reichart (2B).
Pullman Patriots 12, Tri-Cities Titans 0
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — An 11-run, fourth-inning explosion helped the Pullman Patriots make short work of the Tri-City Titans in American Legion baseball play, prevailing after five via mercy rule.
Calvin Heusser threw six strikeouts against the Titans, who managed only two base hits. JD Peterson notched a game-high three hits for the Patriots.
A complete box score was not available.
Pullman 001 (11)0—12 13 0
Tri-Cities 000 00— 0 2 4
Spokane Expos 9, Lewis-Clark Twins 8
Despite taking a three-run advantage in the bottom of the fourth, the L-C Twins still dropped their game against the Expos of Spokane to open Dwight Church tournament play at Harris Field.
Spokane tallied seven runs during the fifth and sixth innings to put itself ahead for good.
Sam Lindsley got the start on the mound for the Twins. he pitched four innings and allowed four runs on four hits while striking out six.
Guy Krasselt led at the plate for Lewiston with two hits.
Spokane 000 243 0—9 10 2
Lewis-Clark 000 530 0—8 6 2
A. Fox, M. Heberlein (5) and E. Keene. S. Lindsley, W. Wagner (5), G. Krasselt (7) and R. Currin.
Spokane hits — T. Boden 3 (2 2B), J. Tillett 2, R. Schberman (2B), J. King, Keene, S. Hawes, T. Ayers.
Lewiston hits — Krasselt 2, K. Daniel (2B), K. Barden, Currin, J. Jelinek.
CDA Lumbermen 3-4, Orofino Merchants 1-3
COEUR D’ALENE — The Orofino Merchants dropped a pair of one-run games to the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen in an American Legion doubleheader.
The Lumberman hurlers combined for 19 strikeouts throughout the twinbill. Conner Dixon tallied 10 during the opener.
The Merchants totaled nine hits on the day, with Aiden Olive going 2-for-3 in the nightcap with a double.
GAME 1
Orofino 001 000 0—1 4 0
Coeur d’Alene 100 020 x—3 4 3
D. Barlow, Q. Naranjo (6) and S. Naranjo. C. Dixon and T. Franklin.
Orofino hits — G. Christopherson, J. Tondevold, Barlow.
Coeur d’Alene hits — K. Coey (2B), Franklin (2B), W. Robson, D. Hunter.
GAME 2
Orofino 003 000 0—3 5 0
Coeur d’Alene 202 000 x—4 7 1
Christopherson, Q. Naranjo (6) and S. Naranjo. W. Beckham, H. Kramer (4), Franklin (6) and L. Moglia.
Orofino hits — A. Olive 2 (2B), Barlow (2B), K. Phillips, B. Barlow.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD L-C inks two
The Lewis-Clark State track and field team announced the signing of two in-state recruits in Lewiston’s Luke Mastroberardino and Mountain Home’s Mace Gunderson.
Mastroberardino was a standout on the track for the Bengals, earning distrct championship honors in the 300-meter hurdles while qualifying for state in the 400 meters, 110 meter hurdles, 300 meter hurdles, triple jump and 1,600 meter relay.
He also had personal-best marks of 40.09 in the 300 hurdles and 41-7 3/4 in the triple, which were good enough for third all-time in school history for both events.
“We could not be happier with bringing another Bengal into our program,” Lewis-Clark State men’s track coach Mike Collins said. “Coach Stuffle has done an amazing job at developing these kids throughout their high school careers and keeping them fresh so we can continue the work he has started.”
Gunderson earned a top-10 finish at the Idaho state track meet in the medley relay, 200 and 400. She holds personal-bests of 12.74 in the 100, 25.94 in the 200 and 59.53 in the 400. Gunderson was aslo voted the schools sports person of the year along with all-conference honors.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Palmer adds Mack to coaching staff
Lewis-Clark State volleyball coach Katie Palmer announced the latest addition to her staff on Friday with the sigining of Shann Mack as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.
Mack brings 12 years of coaching experience to L-C, and previously served alongside Palmer as an assistant at Montana State. While in Bozeman, Mack supported middle blocker training, opponent scouting reports and in-game offensive schemes.
“I’m thrilled to introduce Shann Mack as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator,” Palmer said in a news release. “I’ve known Shann for a long time and have great respect for him as a person and coach.”
Prior to his stint with Montana State, Mack served as the head coach for Three Forks High School in Montana where he posted a 117-36 overall record and 64-6 conference record.
His tenure included a 50-game win streak against conference opponents, five consecutive district championships and a fourth-place finish at State in 2011.
“I am so excited to join the coaching staff and community at Lewis-Clark State College,” Mack said in a news release. “Coach Palmer has a clear vision and I’m excited to help aide her in achieving the goals she has set forth for the program.”