The Lewis-Clark Cubs’ time at the Palouse Summer Series tournament came to an unfulfilling conclusion Saturday at Harris Field.
The Cubs dropped both of their games, first losing 14-6 to New Level of Puyallup, Wash., in five innings.
In the finale, L-C fell 11-6 to City Baseball of Seattle in six innings.
“We have to just find a way to move forward,” L-C coach Kent Knigge said. “We’re going to be right back here practicing tomorrow.”
Here’s how each game went down:
A competitive start
The Cubs were in a 4-0 hole to begin the top of the third in the opener against New Level.
This is when the Puyallup organization ended pitcher Jordan Handley’s night on the mound.
The Mariner High School attendee recorded five strikeouts through two innings, including three in the top of the first.
“We just wanted to get more guys in,” New Level coach Dan Rivera said. “He came in and kept his composure. There isn’t a whole lot you can do to phase him.”
Tyler Anderson relieved Handley to start the third and had a less-than-stellar outing.
The Summer High School attendee gave up four runs on four hits in his lone inning on the hill. During the inning, the Cubs were able to tie the game at four runs apiece.
The Cubs rally began when River Stamper came up to bat with Zack Bambacigno and Austin Topp at the corners.
The Lewiston High School attendee dished out a sacrifice fly to score Topp and L-C’s first run of the game. A Gavin Hiebert RBI single followed by a fielder’s choice tied the game at four.
New Level was able to get the lead back during its half of the third following a Max Rossmeier RBI single. It added to its lead after Anderson sent a fly ball in the direction of Cubs’ center fielder Topp, who failed to make the catch as it ricocheted off his glove.
The error moved Anderson to second and scored Rossmeier, putting New Level in front 6-4.
“The sticks started coming alive there at the end,” Rivera said. “We just had to dial things back in with pitchers who have a slower velocity. They listened and executed.”
The Cubs added two more runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game at six. Both runs came courtesy of wild pitches. This was a common trend throughout for L-C, which only earned three of its six runs.
“The guys grinded things out there in the middle innings,” Knigge said. “But it goes back to not giving them so many freebies. We were able to come back and keep it close, but we weren’t able to execute in the clutch.”
When the wheels fell off
Despite L-C’s attempt to make its game against New Level competitive, the team from Puyallup was quick to shut the door.
New Level started the game by rotating through eight of its nine hitters, scoring four runs in the process.
Cubs starting pitcher Ethan Gilmore had a slow start to his three innings of work, walking the first three batters he faced. The Orofino High School attendee only mustered one strike in his first 10 pitches. He wouldn’t throw his second strike until he faced Camden Decker, the fourth hitter in New Level’s lineup.
Gilmore wound up retiring Decker in what looked like a big momentum swing for the youngster, but he would allow four runs on three hits against the next three batters he faced.
The righty hung tough the rest of the way, allowing just one more hit. He finished his time on the mound, allowing six runs on four hits while striking out eight.
“Player development is the Cubs M.O,” Knigge said. “This is what it’s all about. For these guys to grasp being in a competitive environment and continue to grind and believe in themselves.”
Things came to an abrupt end for the Cubs in the bottom of the fourth, with the game tied at six. By the end of the inning, New Level scored eight runs on seven hits for the final margin.
Ayden Bean started the inning for L-C and allowed five runs on three hits, including a stretch of three straight RBI doubles.
Knigge elected to end his night after a Colton Fisk RBI double put New Level ahead 10-6.
Brighton Schumacher relieved Bean, and the results were much the same. The right-hander gave up a walk and an RBI triple to his first two batters.
“Pitching behind the count came back to haunt us,” Knigge said. “We have to establish the strike zone earlier in the game and not give them so many freebies.”
Much of the same
The nightcap’s pace of play mirrored the first game, with City Baseball starting the game hot.
City scored three runs in the first inning and added three more in the top of the third. The team from Seattle catered to this lead up until the bottom of the fifth.
That’s when the Cubs went on a mini spurt, scoring three runs to bring themselves within 6-3.
Trace Roberts brought in two of the three runs courtesy of a two-run RBI double that went over the head of City’s center fielder Wyatt Ashley. The final run was driven in by Mason Way.
All of L-C’s work was for naught as City responded during its half of the sixth with five runs on five hits. ‘
“We have to eliminate mistakes in the field first,” Knigee said. “We also have to figure out a way to get hits in the clutch.”
A positive Way of thinking
The Cubs are out of the tourney and had a shaky showing overall, but one player that stood out throughout was Way.
In the nightcap, he was a perfect 2-for-2 with the double and walked once. He also spent 4 2/3 innings on the hill, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out three. Throughout the Palouse Summer Series, Way went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI.
“He was fantastic out of the bullpen,” Knigge said. “He came in and threw strikes and kept in and showed some competitiveness. I know he wants to win and I think you saw that tonight.”
Lewis-Clark 004 20-6 6 1
New Level 402 8x-14 10 1
Ethan Gilmore, Ayden Bean (4), Brighton Schumacher (4) and Tucker Green. Jordan Handley, Tyler Anderson (3), Brode Poler (4) and Colton Fisk.
Lewis-Clark hits — Brighton Schumacher 2, Austin Topp, Zack Bambicgno, Gavin Hiebert, Jake Ralston.
New Level hits — Max Rossmeier 2 (3B,2B), Riley Newman 2 (2B), Brode Poler (2B), James Lucien, Payton Hanley, Jordan Handley, Tanner Solinsky, Gavin Yoder.
—
City Baseball 303 005-11 9 3
Lewis-Clark 000 030-3 5 3
Trace Roberts, Mason Way (1), Alex Topp (4) and Tucker Green. Seth Clark and Henry Denjanikus.
City hits — Lucas Coma 2 (2B), Dejanikus 2 (2B), Adam Underhill 2, James Sand, Henry Trumbo, Will Morton.
Lewis-Clark hits — Way 2 (2B), Roberts (2B), Colt Kelly, Ethan Gilmore.
