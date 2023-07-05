Area roundup
The Lewis-Clark Cubs took both games in a Fourth of July twinbill against the Orofino Merchants on Tuesday at Harris Field, winning the first game 15-4 and the nightcap 9-8.
In the matinee, Lewis-Clark (10-16) quickly opened up the game with a 2-0 lead. Orofino cut into the lead briefly after putting up one run in the top of the second, but a six-run inning by the Cubs in the bottom of the frame put the game just out of reach for the Merchants.
Lewis-Clark in Game 1 held Orofino to just two hits. Zack Bambacigno earned the win, pitching 5 2/3 innings and striking out five.
Trace Roberts led the team with two hits, both of them doubles.
In the nightcap, the Cubs had to deal with a much-more prepared Merchants team.
Lewis-Clark held a 2-0 lead through three innings before Orofino tied the game at 2-2 after the top of the fourth. A couple more back-and-forth innings later, and the Merchants held an 8-5 lead going into the bottom of the sixth.
The Cubs put up four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the one-run lead. Orofino failed to respond at the top of the seventh, ending the game. Gavin Hiebert earned the win pitching in relief for the Cubs and Ethan Gilmore earned the save.
Roberts and Bambacigno led the team in the nightcap with two hits apiece, with one of Bambacigno’s being a triple.
Orofino’s Blake Barlow had a game-high three hits and Isaac Rigney added two, one of them a double, in the nightcap for the Merchants.
GAME 1
Orofino 010 003— 4 2 5
Lewis-Clark 260 205—15 8 3
Dash Barlow, Gavin Christopherson (3), Keatan Phillips (6) and Christopherson, Quinton Naranjo (3); Zack Bambacigno, Mason Way (7) and Austin Topp. W—Bambacigno; L—Barlow.
Orofino hits — Jaeger Tondevold, Phillips.
Lewis-Clark hits — Trace Roberts 2 (2 2B), Way (2B), Topp (2B), Colt Kelley (2B), Brighton Schumacher, Ethan Gilmore, Grady Kennedy.
GAME 2
Orofino 000 233 0—8 13 3
Lewis-Clark 200 304 x—8 9 5
Aiden Olive, Blake Barlow (5) and Gavin Christopherson; J Estlund, Austin Topp (5), Gavin Hiebert (6), Ethan Gilmore (7) and Tucker Green. W—Hiebert; L—Barlow; S—Gilmore.
Orofino hits — Blake Barlow 3, Isaac Rigney 2 (2B), Christopherson 2, Jaeger Tondevold, Dash Barlow, Quinton Naranjo, Olive, Keatan Phillips, Johnathan Wicks.
Lewis-Clark hits — Zack Bambacigno 2 (3B), Trace Roberts 2, Green, Wyatt Laney, Jake Ralston, Brighton Schumacher, Grady Kennedy.
Pullman 10-12, Spokane 6-10
PULLMAN — The Pullman Patriots swept a doubleheader against the Spokane Bandits.
Spokane opened the game with a 2-1 advantage over Pullman (7-21-1) through two innings. After holding the Bandits scoreless in the top half of the third, the Patriots put up five runs in the bottom half of the inning to take the lead, which they didn’t give back for the rest of the way. Braden Plummer led the team with two hits while Max McCloy earned the win.
In the nightcap, Pullman had a 9-4 lead through four innings. Spokane pulled within one run, trailing 10-9 after the top half of the second, but the Patriots put up two runs in the bottom half of the frame. The Bandits could only muster one run in the seventh, resulting in the Patriots win.
Brayden Randall earned the win for Pullman, striking out four in five innings pitched. Cade Hill led the team with three RBI.
Full box scores were unavailable at press time.
GAME 1
Spokane 020 211 0— 6 7 6
Pullman 015 211 x—10 7 3
GAME 2
Spokane 400 023 1—10 14 6
Pullman 230 412 x—12 10 1
WOMEN’S CYCLINGEwers in top tier at Italian tour event
Veronica Ewers, a 2012 Moscow High graduate who races for Team EF Education-TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank, had a breakthrough second-place showing on Monday in Stage 4 of the Giro d’Italia Donne, a major women’s cycling event that traverses Italy.
Ewers trailed only Italian favorite Elisa Longo Borghini, who won by less than a second in a time of 3 hours, 33 minutes and 8 seconds. Finishing third within the same span of less than a second after a three-way sprint to the finish was reigning women’s Tour de France champion Annemiek Van Vleuten of the Netherlands, who currently leads in the Giro Donne’s cumulative General Classification standings.
“It’s my best result in a WorldTour race so far,” Ewers wrote in an Instagram post. “And I mean, amazing to come in second to Elisa on her home territory.”
The Giro d’Italia Donne continues through July 9.