Curry becomes 1st NBA player to make 4,000 3s

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry’s shooting range and accuracy from way back have long stood alone — whether with a defender or two in his face or when letting it fly from the logo.

Now, the NBA’s career leader in 3-pointers has reached new territory from beyond the arc: Golden State’s star guard is the first player in league history to reach 4,000 3-pointers.

He did it a day before his 37th birthday.

His 4,000th came from the right wing and under pressure off a pass from Moses Moody with 8:19 left in the third quarter, on his fourth attempt of the night against the Sacramento Kings.

Fans jumped to their feet and roared when Curry made it, and a tribute played on the big screen during a timeout shortly after.

The two-time NBA MVP needed two more from deep coming into Thursday night’s game against the rival Kings at Chase Center. He hit his first from the left wing with 5:35 remaining in the opening quarter.

Smothered by Keegan Murray or DeMar DeRozan, Curry missed on his second attempt from near the top of the arc — after teammate Draymond Green scored the first six points on a pair of 3s and 7-footer Quinten Post also had two treys.

Curry hit the front rim with his next try, a 30-footer four minutes before halftime.

How might the team celebrate Curry’s latest milestone and birthday?

“What do you get for the guy who has everything? Maybe I’ll give him a day off,” coach Steve Kerr said with a smile.