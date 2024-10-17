LAS VEGAS — Joel Dahmen was penalized four shots Thursday when he discovered an extra 4-iron in his golf bag at the Shriners Children’s Open, a big blow for a player who is on the bubble trying to keep his PGA Tour card.

Dahmen, of Clarkston, came into the tournament at No. 124 in the FedEx Cup. The top 125 at the end of the season keep full status for 2025.

He isn’t sure how it happened, but he knows the penalty for having more than 14 clubs in the bag — two shots for every hole of the violation with a maximum of four shots in a round.

That turned his 72 into a 5-over 76, leaving him tough odds to make the cut Friday. Taylor Pendrith was in the lead at 10-under 61.