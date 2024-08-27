Dahmen Watch

Dahmen opened up with three consecutive birdies on Nos. 1-3 before carding a quadruple-bogey on No. 4. The Clarkston native scored birdies on Nos. 6, 10, 15 and 18 with one bogey on No. 13 and is currently in a tie for 25th place in a first round that was suspended before the final three golfers could complete their opening round.

The WWT Championship is one of three remaining events on the FedExCup Fall slate. The top 125 players earn PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season, Dahmen entered the tournament in 124th place. He will tee off the second round on No. 10 at 6:47 a.m. Pacific.