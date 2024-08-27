Sections
SportsNovember 8, 2024

Dahmen Watch

story image illustation
Joel Dahmen is shown here hitting from the 14th fairway during the first round of the Procore Championship PGA golf tournament Sept. 12 at the Silverado Resort North Course in Napa, Calif.
Joel Dahmen is shown here hitting from the 14th fairway during the first round of the Procore Championship PGA golf tournament Sept. 12 at the Silverado Resort North Course in Napa, Calif.AP

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Joel Dahmen of Clarkston survived a wild momentum swing in the first four holes of his tournament to finish with a 2-under 70 in the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship on Thursday.

Dahmen opened up with three consecutive birdies on Nos. 1-3 before carding a quadruple-bogey on No. 4. The Clarkston native scored birdies on Nos. 6, 10, 15 and 18 with one bogey on No. 13 and is currently in a tie for 25th place in a first round that was suspended before the final three golfers could complete their opening round.

The WWT Championship is one of three remaining events on the FedExCup Fall slate. The top 125 players earn PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season, Dahmen entered the tournament in 124th place. He will tee off the second round on No. 10 at 6:47 a.m. Pacific.

Joel dahmen
