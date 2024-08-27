Dahmen Watch

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Joel Dahmen moved up on the leaderboard to a tie for 15th on second day of the World Wide Technology Championship on Friday.
Dahmen shot a 5-under 67 on Day 2 and sits at 7-under for the tournament. The Clarkston native, who started on hole No. 10, fired six birdies on the day, including three straight on Nos. 3-5. He had just one bogey on No. 17.
The WWT Championship is one of three remaining events on the FedExCup Fall slate. The top 125 players earn PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season and Dahmen entered the tournament in 124th place.
He will tee off the third round on No. 1 at 7:45 a.m. Pacific today.