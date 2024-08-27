Dahmen Watch

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Joel Dahmen moved up on the leaderboard to a tie for 15th on second day of the World Wide Technology Championship on Friday.

Dahmen shot a 5-under 67 on Day 2 and sits at 7-under for the tournament. The Clarkston native, who started on hole No. 10, fired six birdies on the day, including three straight on Nos. 3-5. He had just one bogey on No. 17.