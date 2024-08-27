Dahmen Watch

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Joel Dahmen moved up on the leaderboard for the second straight day to a tie for 14th on the third day of the World Wide Technology Championship on Saturday.

Dahmen shot a 4-under 68 on Day 3 and sits at 11-under for the tournament. The Clarkston native, who started on hole No. 1, started with a birdie on his first hole and finished with five birdies on the day (Nos. 1, 5, 6, 10 and 11). He had just one bogey on No. 4.