SportsNovember 10, 2024

Dahmen Watch

story image illustation
Joel Dahmen

CABO SAN LUCAS, Mexico — Joel Dahmen moved up on the leaderboard for the second straight day to a tie for 14th on the third day of the World Wide Technology Championship on Saturday.

Dahmen shot a 4-under 68 on Day 3 and sits at 11-under for the tournament. The Clarkston native, who started on hole No. 1, started with a birdie on his first hole and finished with five birdies on the day (Nos. 1, 5, 6, 10 and 11). He had just one bogey on No. 4.

The WWT Championship is one of three remaining events on the FedExCup Fall slate. The top 125 players earn PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season and Dahmen entered the tournament in 124th place, looking to move up or keep his ranking.

He will tee off the fourth round on No. 1 at 7:56 a.m. Pacific today.

