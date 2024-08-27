Dailey leads No. 22 UCLA Bruins over 14th-ranked Gonzaga

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Eric Dailey Jr. scored 18 points, making four 3-pointers, and No. 22 UCLA edged 14th-ranked Gonzaga 65-62 on Saturday in the first college basketball game played at Intuit Dome, the new home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers.

Ryan Nembhard’s basket gave Gonzaga a 60-58 lead with 56 seconds left before the Bruins (11-2) scored five points in a row. Sebastian Mack converted a traditional three-point play with 33 seconds remaining to put UCLA ahead, and Skyy Clark hit two free throws 20 seconds later.

Nembhard then drove the length of the court and scored while getting fouled. After a timeout, he missed the potential tying free throw with 8 seconds to go.

Graham Ike fouled Clark, who made both free throws for a 65-62 lead with 5 seconds left. Nembhard’s 3-point heave from halfcourt missed at the buzzer.

Ike led the Bulldogs (9-4) with 24 points and eight rebounds. Nembhard had 16 points and eight assists.

Graham was 11-of-16 from the floor on a day when both teams struggled offensively in the 18,000-seat arena.

It was a tough shooting day for UCLA’s Tyler Bilodeau, who was limited to seven points — well under his team-leading 15.1 average — while going against Ike.

“We’re playing a great schedule and great teams,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “And you’re in position to win and in college basketball, you hope you can make a play, make a shot and get a stop at the end.”

Takeaways

Gonzaga: The Zags fell to 3-4 on neutral courts.

UCLA: The Bruins improved to 2-2 on neutral courts. They were coming off a two-point loss to North Carolina in New York City last weekend.