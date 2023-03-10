Seattle Kraken forward Jesper Froden, right, and Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Holden vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy, right, shoots next to Ottawa Senators forward Tim Stutzle during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph, right, and Seattle Kraken defenseman Will Borgen compete for the puck along the boards during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Seattle Kraken forward Morgan Geekie, center, works against Ottawa Senators forward Patrick Brown and forward Mathieu Joseph, right, for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Ottawa Senators forward Patrick Brown, left, is congratulated by forward Mathieu Joseph after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Holden celebrates a goal against the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 9, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
SEATTLE — Alex DeBrincat scored the tiebreaking goal with less than three minutes remaining in the third period to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 win against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.
Shane Pinto, Jakob Chychrun, Claude Giroux and Patrick Brown also scored for Ottawa. Mads Sogaard made 29 saves. Nick Holden and Tim Stutzle each had two assists for Ottawa. Giroux, Mathieu Joseph and Jake Sanderson also recorded an assist.
“A lot of guys are stepping up,” DeBrincat said. “When maybe some guys don’t have it, other guys are putting it in the net. That’s good to have and that’s what good teams have. If we can keep that rolling, we’ll be good.”
Jared McCann scored twice and Vince Dunn and Jaden Schwartz added goals for the Kraken, who had their five-game winning streak halted. Philipp Grubauer had 26 saves. Alex Wennberg, Yanni Gourde and Daniel Sprong each had an assist, and Schwatz extended his points streak to five games.
“I feel like we were rushing the play,” McCann said. “We just gave them free breakouts. We didn’t finish checks in the first 20 minutes of the game. Their defense was jumping by us and getting odd-man rushes.”
Ottawa 3 0 2 — 5
Seattle 1 2 1 — 4
First Period: 1, Ottawa, Pinto 17 (Holden, Chychrun), 4:10. 2, Ottawa, Chychrun 9 (Holden, Stutzle), 8:10. 3, Ottawa, Brown 3 (Joseph), 8:27. 4, Seattle, McCann 32, 11:56 (sh). Penalties: Oleksiak, SEA (Interference), 10:34; Seattle bench, served by Eberle (Too Many Men on the Ice), 19:08.