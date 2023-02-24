Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) puts the puck in front of the goal as Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) and defenseman Vince Dunn (29) defend during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Kraken right wing Jesper Froden (38) shoots with Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) defending during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron celebrates his goal against the Seattle Kraken with defenseman Brandon Carlo (25) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Kraken center Matty Beniers (10) hugs center Yanni Gourde (37) after Gourde scored a goal against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Seattle Kraken right wing Jesper Froden (38) collides with Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Seattle. The Bruins won 6-5. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) and Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) fight during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Seattle. The Bruins won 6-5. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) skates with the puck as Seattle Kraken right wing Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Seattle. The Bruins won 6-5. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk, left, Charlie McAvoy, top, and a teammate celebrate a goal by left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) against the Seattle Kraken during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Seattle. The Bruins won 6-5. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
