Defending champion Weiser inched ever-so-closer to winning the Camas Prairie trap shoot.
With just two weeks remaining in the season, Weiser had its seventh perfect score of 75 and remains in the lead in the 10-week competition that takes place at various gun clubs throughout the region. The champs still are 3.87 points in front of second-place Colton.
In the juniors competition, Hermiston retained its lead with a 72. The club is in front of second-place Pomeroy with 15 points.
Week 8
Overall team scores: 1. Weiser 599.00; 2. Colton 595.13; 3. Orofino-Pierce 593.25; 4. Wallace/Kellogg 590.00; 5. Boise 589.00; 6. Garfield 588.90; 7. Hermiston 587.00; 8. Grangeville 586.50; 9. Wenatchee 585.00; 10. Pomeroy 583.20; 11. Cottonwood 581.80; 12. Nezperce 581.00; 13. Troy-Deary 578.88; 14. Winchester 577.65; 15. Culdesac 577.57; 16. St. Maries 567.90; 17. Davenport 558.75; 18. Kamiah 555.00; 19. Walla Walla 551.00; T20. White Bird 548.00; T20. Endicott 548.00; 22. Indian Valley 545.00; T23. Malden-Pine 538.00; T23. Bonners Ferry 538.00.
Boise (75.00): 22 shooters; snow/cold; 25- Bob Redman, Guy Johnson, Kyle Perry, Robert Renteria, Leonard Wehking, Scott Jordan
Bonners Ferry (70.00): 22 shooters; snow/wind; 24-Wyatt McDonald; 23- Wally Dinning, Garrick Patty
Colton (75.00): 66 shooters; snow flurries/breezy; 25 –Brandon Vandevender, Nate Basaraba, Steve Bremer, Jim Dahmen, Bill Mackleit, Terry Roberts, Dareen Steele, Cole Zacha
Cottonwood (73.80): 50 shooters; snow/breezy; 25- Brandon Poxleitner, Derek Schaffer, Darrel Uhlorn; 24- Lowell Mader, Ashley Christopherson, Jeremy Ross, Dennis Robinson, Tristian Mader
Culdesac (73.00): 59 shooters; cold/wind; 25- Jim Hollenbeck, Margie Kinzel; 24- Jim Blake Spencer Fiorenza, Dale Kinzel, Mike Long, Corey Long, Johnny Weeks
Davenport (71.00): 29 shooters; snow/wind; 25- Josh Chrisman; 23- Matt Balance, Craig Sweet
Endicott (70.00): 21 shooters; windy; 24-Jim Pelissier, Eric Johnson; 22- Mike Aeschliman, Jerry Sloot
Garfield (74.25): 36 shooters; snow/breezy; 25- Eric Slocum, Alan Keasal, Rob Hubner; 24- Larry Blair, Sam Brink, Jerry “Lefty” Hibbard, Tom Hodges, Shelley Slocum, Cooper Thompson, Lindsey Wesche
Grangeville (75.00): 55 shooters; cold/snow; 25-Josh Bransford, Steve Havel, Scott Jungert, Ken Slabach, Kevin Schmidt, Karl Crea
Hermiston (73.00): 21 shooters; cold/overcast; 25- Laura Winkel; 24- Allen Osmin, Alexis Ewing, Radley Griggs, Harvey Childers, Cody Ray, Lea Hogue
Indian Valley (71.00): 6 shooters; snow; 24- Steve Bumgarner, Mike Cunningham; 23- Angie Bumgarner
Kamiah (69.00): 17 shooters; overcast; 23- Tony Messenger, Dave Woods, Dallon Roberts
Malden-Pine (66.00): 10 shooters; snow/wind; 23- Brad Bowman; 22- Sean Amestoy; 21- Dale Birchell, Dave Kjack
Nezperce (74.00): 29 shooters; overcast; 25- Dan Thompson, Colton Thompson; 24- Kurtis Braun, Bill Hansen, Jonathan Rosenau, Nathan Rosenau
Orofino-Pierce (75.00): 26 shooters; light snow; 25- Rip Remen, Johnathan Wicks, Dave Powers, Amy Powers Jeff Wicks
Pomeroy (70.20): 42 shooters; windy; 24- Kenny Bott, Wayne Tetrick; 23- Jim Adams, Mason Blachly, Steve Brown, Larry Bunch, Justin Dixon
St. Maries (68.25): 31 shooters; snow; 25- Tony Breede; 22- Vickie Arrhenius, Brooklyn Charles, Ron Nelson
Troy-Deary (71.57): 63 shooters; snow/cold; 25- Sam Barns; 24- Kurt McCall, Joe Evans, Charlie Taylor, Ed Johnson 23- Deb McKenzie, Cody Merrill, Brooke Seitters, Don Strong, Tanner Gray
Walla Walla (66.00): 18 shooters; partly cloudy/windy; 23- Ed Weitz; 22- Gayland Blake; 21- Mark Jungman, Cody Miller
Wallace-Kellogg (73.00): 28 shooters; snowing/windy; 25- Grant Williams; 24- Jeff Doerschel, Jared Williams
Weiser (75.00): 25 shooters; overcast; 25- Weston Anderson, Tim Hunt, John Keppinger, Chris Fry
Wenatchee (74.00): 29 shooters; sunny/breezy; 25- Brian Cornehl, Stacy Peery; 24- James Peery, Keegan Bray, Jason Nieman
White Bird (70.00): 12 shooters; cloudy/breezy; 24- Tyler Rupp; 23- Shane Paul, Paul Van Acker, Jay Fraizer
Winchester (72.00): 40 shooters; windy/cloudy; 24- Brett Arnzen, Eric Frei, Jasper McCorkle, Dallas Paul, Roger Riggers, Jake Rowland
Juniors
Overall team scores: 1, Hermiston 565; 2. Pomeroy 550; 3. Troy-Deary 549; 4. Cottonwood 545; 5. Weiser 542; 6. Bonners Ferry 530; T7. Wallace-Kellogg 530; T7. Nezperce 530; 9. Orofino-Pierce 529; 10. Garfield 526; 11. Boise 517; 12. Culdesac 510; 13. Grangeville 509; 14. St. Maries 488; 15. Walla Walla 476; 16. Davenport 444; 17. Colton 378; 18. Endicott 335; 19. Winchester 333; 20. Wenatchee 97; 21. White Bird 49; T22. Indian Valley 0; T22. Kamiah 0; T22. Malden-Pine 0.
Boise (71): 25-Robert Renteria; 23- Clayton Heinzerling, Blake McCutcheon
Bonners Ferry (71): 24-Kamen Nelson, Wyatt McDonald; 23- Garrick Patty
Colton (56): 20-Merie Forgue, Annie Petty; 16- Wade Moser
Cottonwood (71): 24- Tristan Mader, Carter Shears; 23-Eli Goeckner
Culdesac (69): 24- Spencer Florenza; 23- Colby Weeks; 22- Avery Stevens
Davenport (57): 20- Kassidy Koch;19- Turner Slack; 18- Tyler Balance, River Crandall, Riley Chrisman
Endicott (51): 20- Marty Meserve; 16- Peyton Pelissier; 15- James Garrett
Garfield (67): 24-Cooper Thompson; 23- Colton Pfaff, 20- Kinley Pfaff, Nicholas Meeuwsen
Grangeville (65): 23- Kaycen Sickels; 22- Jack Bransford; 20-Simion Sanchez
Hermiston (72): 24- Allen Osmin, Radley Griggs, Alexis Ewing, Cody Ray
Indian Valley: No shooter
Kamiah: No shooter
Malden-Pine: No shooter
Nezperce (68): 25-Colton Thompson; 23- Bruce Bradley; 20-Morgan Wemhoff, Grant Ingram
Orofino-Pierce (70): 25- Johnathan Wicks; 24- Sheldon Medford; 21- Tucker Stephens
Pomeroy (66): 23- Mason Garcia; 22- Gunner Magill; 21- Brady Bott, Ollie Severs
St. Maries (58): 21- Seth Cook; 19- Gavin Tiller; 18- Noah Cook
Troy-Deary (69): 25- Sam Barnes; 22- Connor Bovard, Chet Simons
Walla Walla (66): 23-Oliver M; 22- Samuel Weiland; 21- Aaden Repoff
Wallace-Kellogg (68): 24- Hunter Porter, Christian davis; 20- Parker Goldade
Weiser (72): 25- Weston Anderson; 24-Kennedy Miles; 23- Tyson Hunt
Wenatchee (18): 18-Charles Rich
White Bird: No shooter
Winchester (43): 24- Jasper McCorkle; 19- Aaron Kinzer
MEN’S ALL-STAR TEAM
7- Weston Anderson (junior) (Weiser); 6- Dave Powers (Orofino-Pierce); 5- Brien DeAtley (Colton), Eric Slocum (Garfield); 4- Leonard Wehking (Boise), Brandon Vandevender (Colton), Chase Nuxoll (Cottonwood).
LADIES ALL-STAR TEAM
2- Erin Bauer (Colton), Lindsey Wesche (Garfield), Holly Ledgerwood (Pomeroy), Amy Powers (Orofino-Pierce); 1- Rachel Kennedy (Colton), Nikkie Pfaff (Garfield), Bambi Baker (Grangeville), Haylee Hamilton (Hermiston), Vickie Arrenius (St. Maries), Cherie McCall (Troy-Deary), Deb McKenzie (Troy-Deary), Stacy Peery (Wenatchee), Margie Kinzel (Culdesac), Laura Winkel (Hermiston).
SUB JR/JUNIOR ALL-STAR TEAM
7- Weston Anderson (Weiser); 2- Christian Davis (Wallace-Kellogg), Samuel Weiland (Walla Walla), Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary), Johnathan Wicks (Orofino-Pierce), Colton Thompson (Nezperce).