By Sam Taylor

Sports staff

Jamorri Colson didn’t have to be involved in the play after Hawaii quarterback Brayden Schager found wide receiver Nick Cenacle for a 12-yard first-down conversion on third-and-10.

But he was.

The Washington State cornerback swarmed to the ball from the upper portion of the field to lay a powerful hit on Cenacle. His effort forced a fumble and set up WSU’s second of six touchdown drives in its 42-10 victory over Hawaii on Saturday in Pullman.

“The ball finds energy,” WSU coach Jake Dickert said of Colson’s play. “What a hit that was. You get yourself in a position where the ball finds you if you play with tons of energy.”

The Cougars forced the Rainbow Warriors to turn the ball over three times during their homecoming win at Gesa Field with two forced fumbles and an interception.

The day after the WSU defense delivered the win, a former Coug snagged his first career NFL interception. Former WSU and current Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks picked off San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in the fourth quarter of the Chiefs 28-18 win Sunday.

It was a big moment for the NFL rookie and part of an exciting day in an encouraging year for pro Cougs, particularly those coached by Dickert within the past five years.

Hicks’ teammate Jaylen Watson, also a former WSU defensive back, is third on the Chiefs’ roster in tackles and leads the reigning Super Bowl champions in passes defensed. Unfortunately, he suffered what may be a season-ending ankle fracture on Sunday.

Elsewhere in the league, rookie Chau Smith-Wade is the starting nickel for the Carolina Panthers, second-year linebacker Daiyan Henley is a starter for coach Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers and rookie Brennan Jackson has found his way to the field for the Los Angeles Rams.

That’s five Cougs who played at Wazzu within the last four years contributing to an NFL roster.

WSU has a total of 14 alumni on NFL teams between the active rosters, practice squads or injured lists, eight of which played at WSU within the past four seasons.

What is it about Dickert’s defensive recruitment, retention and development that has allowed the Cougs to put so many guys in the NFL in recent years?