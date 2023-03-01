Lapwai and Potlatch will represent the Whitepine League Division I at the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament that begins Thursday at Vallivue High School in Caldwell.

The Wildcats (24-0) have won 60 consecutive games and are on the hunt for their third straight state title. Lapwai notched its third consecutive district championship after an 80-57 win Feb. 22 against Kamiah.

