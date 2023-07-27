MINNEAPOLIS — Dylan Moore hit a pair of home runs, including a three-run blast in the fifth inning, and the Seattle Mariners survived a Minnesota Twins rally for an 8-7 win Wednesday with a series victory.

Julio Rodríguez added a home run and two doubles as the Mariners won for the fifth time in their past seven games. The AL Central-leading Twins dropped their second in a row following a four-game winning streak.

