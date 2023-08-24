The Eagles returned to postseason play in 2022 from a two-year hiatus, and this year they hope to follow a strong running game back to the playoffs.
Lewis County finished 6-3 last season, seeing their season end in the first round of the Class 1A Division II state tournament in a 47-8 loss to Garden Valley.
A large portion of the veteran leadership that coach Monty Moddrell has this season are up front. Moddrell said he had a stable of running backs behind senior Gage Crow that will all see playing time.
“We’ve got probably one of our best lines that I’ve put together, and, you know, some big, experienced kids,” Moddrell said. “We’re kind of excited to run the ball. And, you know, we see a stable of backs behind us.”
Moddrell joked that opposing coaches had already commented to him about how much his team runs the ball in previous years. He contested that he called several passing plays called that turned into large gains on the ground when four-year starter Ty Hambly saw some open field.
Like every high school team, seniors move on and holes are needed to be filled. In 2022, the Eagles got a taste of what it was like to play Hambly.
Hambly tore his ACL in the third game of the season last year and Lewis County quickly had to adjust. The 2021 unanimous Whitepine League player of the year was third on the team in tackles in 2022 even with just three games played.
“You can’t really replace a kid like that,” Moddrell said. “So defensively, we’ve got two or three kids we’re going to roll through. We’re looking at changing a few things defensively.”
Coming back to the quarterback position is junior Aiden McLeod who stepped in and went 4-2 as a starter last year.
“(McLeod) doesn’t have the strongest arm for us, but we try to work him and get his legs to get him moving to get rid of the ball,” Moddrell said. “Super smart kid, super intelligent, knows the game. Has a little bit of Kyler Murray to him a little bit. You know, he can move, he can throw the ball.”
The key for Moddrell on offense is to make sure everyone is blocking their assignments and creating space for the skill position players. He said that if everyone is putting “a hat on a hat” that it turns into a one-on-one for the ball carrier.
Lewis County continues to have good numbers on the team, Moddrell said they were sitting at 20 players. “We had some big holes to fill from last year,” Moddrell said. “But so far, you know, some younger kids really stepped up and got a couple kids that I’m really excited about.”
Moddrell understands that with Kendrick still being the class of the division, that the focus is on the second playoff berth in the Whitepine League. That second berth will be decided in the final two weeks of the year.
The Eagles host Deary on Oct. 13 before closing out the year at Timberline a week later. It was a 28-6 victory against the Spartans that earned Lewis County their second playoff berth in four years.
Lewis County opens the season this Saturday when they take the field at 1 p.m. at home against Salmon River.
Coach -
Last year’s record - 6-3 overall, 2-1 in Whitepine League Division II
Returning Letterwinners -
Gage Crow, sr., RB/LB
Nic Kirkland, sr., OL/DL
Noah Watson, sr., TE/DB
Ty Goeckner, sr., OL/DL
Trevor Knowlton, jr., TE/DL
Aiden McLeod, jr., QB
3 things to watch:
Seniors Nic Kirkland and Ty Goeckner lead a strong offensive line for the Eagles. Moddrell believes it is the strongest line he has had at Lewis County.
Gage Crow will be the main ball carrier for Lewis County, but keep your eyes out for junior Marcus Langner and freshman Jace Cronce have impressed in the offseason.
The Eagles kept their opponent to under 17 points in six contests last year. Eight-man football is known for higher scoring games, but not when Lewis County is involved.
2023 schedule
8/26 – Salmon River, 1 p.m.
9/1 – at Council, 6 p.m.
9/8 – at Cascade, 3 p.m.
9/14 – at Kendrick, 7 p.m.
9/22 – Lakeside, 7 p.m.
10/6 – at Tri-Valley, 5 p.m.
10/13 – Deary, 7 p.m.
10/20 – at Timberline, 7 p.m.