The Idaho soccer team practices before the 2019 season begins.

 Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The next step for the University of Idaho women’s soccer team is clear: an NCAA tournament appearance.

Two years ago, the Vandals went 10-6-2 and lost the majority of their games in the second half of the season. They ended their year with a loss in the first round of the Big Sky postseason tournament.

