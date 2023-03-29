Ending another drought feels possible for M’s

The Mariners will have starting pitcher Luis Castillo for a full season, and they are hopeful the ace will deliver after having a solid showing in the two-plus months after he was acquired in a trade with the Reds.

PEORIA, Ariz. — I must admit, the task of writing a Seattle Mariners column is a little trickier this year.

For at least the past decade, I’ve always had the underlying theme of the team’s ever-growing postseason drought to fall back on. Last year’s headline for my preview column declared, “This is the year the Mariners’ playoff drought ends. No, really.” (Yes, this is me taking a victory lap.) The point is, no matter what the main focus of the column was in any given year — new blood on the team, new philosophy from the front office — it always played against the backdrop of playoff futility that hung over the franchise.

